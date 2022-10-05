A 32-year-old Kearney man has been charged in Adams County Court with trying to distribute methamphetamine.
Travis Gregg faces one charge of possessing meth with intent to distribute, a Class 1C felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Gregg had an initial appearance in court on Sept. 27, and Adams County Judge Michael Mead appointed Benjamin Murray to represent Gregg.
A further hearing in the case has been set for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Gregg was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Victoria Lathrop of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Sept. 24 when an officer with the Nebraska State Patrol stopped the vehicle because it had excessive tint on the windows.
During the traffic stop, troopers brought a canine unit, which detected drugs in the vehicle. Troopers found about three ounces of meth, two scales, baggies and a large amount of cash.
Troopers arrested Gregg and Lathrop.
Lathrop, 26, has been charged with accessory to a felony. She, too, is scheduled for further hearing Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.
