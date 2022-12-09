A 56-year-old Kearney resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to 36-40 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine on March 31.
Daniel Marzolf pleaded no contest Aug. 25. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the amount of drugs and dropped a habitual-criminal enhancement.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Marzolf and gave credit for 246 days already served.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Hastings police officer made a traffic stop of Marzolf’s vehicle for a rear brake light out on March 30 in the 1100 block of South Hastings Avenue.
While the officer gathered standard information from the driver, he asked for consent to search the vehicle, which Marzolf denied.
Another officer had Marzolf exit the vehicle, and a K-9 unit was deployed around the vehicle. The dog alerted and indicated to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, which gave officers a reason to search the vehicle.
No drugs were found in the vehicle, but officers found self-sealing baggies in the center console.
An officer then searched Marzolf and found a hidden pocket with 29.02 grams of meth.
Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
