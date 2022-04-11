The case of a 55-year-old Kearney man accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute to the Adams County District Court.
Daniel Marzolf waived his preliminary hearing on April 6.
Marzolf faces a charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute, a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Hastings police officer made a traffic stop of Marzolf’s vehicle for a rear brake light out on March 30 in the 1100 block of South Hastings Avenue.
While the officer gathered standard information from the driver, he asked for consent to search the vehicle, which Marzolf denied.
Another officer had Marzolf exit the vehicle and a canine unit was deployed around the vehicle. The dog alerted and indicated to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle, which gave officers a reason to search the vehicle.
No drugs were found in the vehicle, but officers found self-sealing baggies in the center console.
An officer then searched Marzolf and found a hidden pocket with 29.02 grams of meth.
