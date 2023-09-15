Keith's Pharmacy
Buy Now

Keith’s Pharmacy, 500 N. Hastings Ave., is shown Friday. Owners Brent and Patty Gollner closed the business Sept. 12 after 31 years of serving the community.

 Will Vraspir/Tribune

Keith’s Pharmacy closed its doors for the last time Tuesday as longtime owners Brent and Patty Gollner look toward retirement, transferring customers to Walgreens’ pharmacy.

With rising costs and lower reimbursement rates, the business was becoming less sustainable for the Gollners. Patty said Brent was working 65-70 hours a week, and that she sometimes would put in 60 hours herself. Both are licensed pharmacists, able to fill prescriptions for customers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags