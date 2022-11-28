Liam and McKinnley

McKinnley Kroos (left) and Liam Parker pose in front of the big tree on Smith Avenue after it had been illuminated Saturday night during the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting. Kroos is vice president of the Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition and Parker is president.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

KENESAW — As the giant Christmas tree on Smith Avenue was illuminated, “Joy to the World” played over the loud speaker and snow blew from atop a building in downtown, visitors to the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting Saturday night were awed.

The Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition coordinated events throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, culminating with the lighting of the giant Christmas tree.

Kenesaw snow

A snow machine adds to the atmosphere at the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting on Saturday.
kenesaw downtown crowd

More than 500 people attended the Kenesaw Christmas Lighting activities on Saturday.
