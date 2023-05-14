KENESAW — The 18 graduating seniors at Kenesaw High School Saturday were praised for their demonstration of excellence, pride and grit as Blue Devils.
Rick Masters, superintendent of Kenesaw Public School, paid tribute to the class for accomplishments in the classroom and in standardized assessments; in athletics; and in activities.
He also said the class demonstrated “Blue Devil pride” and “Blue Devil grit.”
“Blue Devil pride is taking pride in all you do each and every day, regardless of circumstances,” Masters told the audience during the 40-minute commencement program in the school gym. “It means giving your best effort even when you’re not at your best.
“Blue Devil grit is having the ability to overcome obstacles and failure. It is having passion and perseverance for a long period of time to reach your goals.”
It’s grit, Masters said, that sets people apart as achievers in this world — and he’s seen it in the Kenesaw Class of 2023.
“Grit is the single biggest factor in achieving success,” he said, citing research on the topic. “Grit trumps talent every time.”
Class salutatorian Joel Katzberg said his class had put in the hard work and dedication to reach “payday” on Saturday.
“I’m honored to be a part of this class,” he said. “We’ve spent more time together over the past four years than we have with our own families. We have learned, laughed, cried, maybe gotten into a little trouble, but most importantly we have grown with each other. The memories we have made will never be forgotten.”
Katzberg thanked the school’s faculty and staff, the Kenesaw community, and family members for all their support of his and his classmates’ endeavors. And he thanked each of his fellow graduates for being an indispensable part of the Class of 2023.
“We are beyond blessed to have had the opportunity to attend a great school in a great community,” he said.
In his valedictory address, graduate Luke Burr thanked everyone who played a part in the graduates’ education, as well as God for making all things possible.
He then spoke about the game of golf and what he has learned from it through the years — namely, to learn from your mistakes, rely on others, be flexible, and maintain a positive attitude.
“Asking for advice is not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of maturity,” Burr said, addressing the need to seek others’ counsel. “You’ll never know the answers to the questions you don’t ask.”
Change in life can bring great opportunities, he said, speaking to the need for flexibility.
“Life may lead you on paths you never expected,” Burr said. “That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It could lead to something better than you ever thought possible.”
Burr also said he realized his classmates probably weren’t paying attention to his ruminations on golf and life — so he addressed them directly, wishing them good luck in all the years to come.
“The thing I’ve learned the most is that none of them probably heard a word I just said,” Burr said to laughter from the audience.
High School Principal Nicole LeClaire presented the class for graduation, and guidance counselor Chuck Roe announced scholarships.
Marlin Kimle, president of the Kenesaw Board of Education, presented the students with their diplomas.
