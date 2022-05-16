KENESAW — The Kenesaw Class of 2022 lived out the school’s motto.
In welcoming attendees to the commencement ceremony Saturday afternoon in the Kenesaw High School gymnasium, Superintendent Rick Masters lauded the 21 graduating seniors.
“What an outstanding group of young men and women,” he said.
The school’s motto is “to inspire excellence.”
“As a class they have obtained excellence in many areas,” Masters said. “They have demonstrated excellence by performing well academically in the classroom and on state assessments.”
Members of the class showed excellence in athletics and activities, with many students competing in district and state competitions.
“Several of these young men sitting here today were instrumental in helping guide the 2021 Kenesaw football team to a state championship,” Masters said.
The graduates also displayed leadership.
“They have conducted themselves in a manner that sets a positive example for all of our underclassmen,” he said. “They have demonstrated a strong work ethic, a desire to perform at their very best and a willingness to pay the price for success. Those attributes will allow each of these graduates to fulfill their dreams and to be successful in any endeavor they choose in life. I might also mention they have Blue Devil pride and Blue Devil grit, which will help them overcome any obstacles that they may face.”
In addition to the 21 graduates, the Class of 2022 included three foreign exchange students who received certificates of attendance: Andrea Feliciano, Julia Krag and Meike Kenter.
In her address, salutatorian Chloe Uden said it’s easy to look toward the future and new adventures with excitement.
“It’s also easy to feel anxious or even scared about what’s to come,” she said. “I’m sure many of us share a common worry: failure.”
Uden cited benefits of failure: building character, providing more chances, training to be stronger, leading to success and that failure is not final.
She ended her speech with a quote from a “very famous, intelligent, inspirational and creative music artist.”
“As Pitbull once said, every day above ground is a great day,” she said.
Valedictorian Lisa Johansen said in her speech that in the last four years she and her classmates have grown into the independent individuals celebrating on Saturday.
“Whether you came to high school just this year or started way back in kindergarten, each and every one of us has become a family and these walls are our home, quite literally,” she said. “I think our parents have seen us less than our teachers have.”
Johansen said she hopes her classmates pursue greatness.
“Whether your first step is college, a job or even just figuring yourself out, I know you all will do great things,” she said.
