KENESAW — An all-out community effort led by a recent Kenesaw High School graduate and an up-and-coming eighth-grader has given this town a brighter — literally brighter — holiday season for 2021.
On Saturday evening, residents and visitors gathered for the town’s inaugural downtown lighting celebration — complete with soup supper, open houses, a tree-lighting ceremony, wagon rides, and refreshments at the decked-out old bank building on Smith Avenue that someday will be the new home of the Kenesaw Heritage Museum.
Saturday’s event — and the enormous lighting project that preceded it — were the brainchild of Liam Parker, a 2021 Kenesaw graduate, and McKinnley Kroos, an eighth-grader at the school.
The two friends both have strong family connections to the Kenesaw Heritage Museum. Liam’s grandmother, Diane Parker, is the board vice president; McKinnley’s grandfather, Brent Schirmer, is a board member.
The nonprofit museum recently acquired the 1918 brick building that once housed the Exchange Bank of Kenesaw and has been unused, or little used, since the 1970s. The board plans to fix up the building over the next few years but is in need of funds to pay for all the necessary work.
Enter Parker, who now attends Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but loves Christmas and the town where he can trace his lineage back seven generations.
In 2020, he was one of the prime organizers of a large-scale holiday decorating project at the Kenesaw school. Leaders of the school’s FBLA and FFA chapters came alongside the student council to ramp up the decorating at the school, reaching out to local citizens and businesses for donations of money and their unneeded Christmas finery.
Heartened by that experience, Parker said, he, Kroos and others began to talk about a whole-community effort to benefit the museum and pave the way to the celebration of Kenesaw’s sesquicentennial in summer 2022.
Parker believes the successful project at the school — which was carried on this year —built public confidence in the plans for a townwide project and made community support easy to gain.
“I think people seeing what we did at the school last year helped,” he said.
Parker, who is studying cardiac sonography in Sioux Falls, has been returning to Kenesaw every weekend for the past month-and-a-half to work on the lighting project.
Kroos, meanwhile, is in town full time and keeps things moving forward even when Parker is absent.
Her family, which goes back five generations in Kenesaw, and Parker’s family are good friends, and they share a love of driving around looking at Christmas lights — both in Kenesaw and around nearby communities including Hastings, Minden and Lowell.
Both Parker and Kroos praised the willingness of the village of Kenesaw, the fire department, and local businesses and organizations to stand behind their efforts.
Supporters of all ages, including children, helped with the downtown decorating, they said.
Homeowners got into the spirit, also, agreeing to decorate their own property and then put their address on a “Kenesaw Trail of Lights” list that has 86 entries.
“It took a lot of people to buy in for us to do this,” Parker said.
On Saturday evening, Parker and Kroos wore Santa hats and big smiles as they greeted visitors entering the old bank building, which is adorned inside and out with about 20 lighted holiday trees, plus a decorative star that once hung on the Kenesaw auditorium. (Parker rehabbed the star himself.)
The main tree, a 15-footer from The Pine Patch in Hastings, stands near the building on a spot provided by Jon Denkert of Kenesaw Motors.
Southern Power District is supplying the electricity for the downtown lights free of charge.
Neither Parker nor Kroos could say enough good things about the people of Kenesaw — not only for their donations and cooperation, but for their interest, encouragement and community spirit as the project has unfolded this fall.
“We have a striving community, and it’s growing,” Parker said, noting all the recent excitement over the establishment of a new child care center and, just last Monday, a state football championship for the Kenesaw Blue Devils.
Both plan to stay involved with the Christmas lighting project for years to come. Meanwhile, they said, the bank building will be open at least a couple of other times this holiday season and the outdoor lights downtown will be on nightly into January.
They estimate this year’s display involves more than 20,000 light bulbs. Another showpiece feature is a 55-piece Christmas village laid out in a storefront window across from the old bank. The Christmas village was built up with pieces collected by Jim and Diane Parker over nearly 20 years and has been augmented by pieces donated by others, as well.
Large as this year’s display is, Kroos foresees growth in years to come.
“I feel like the more we go on, the more we’re going to get,” she said.
Parker said it’s his dream to move back to Kenesaw full time someday, and that he would like to see Kenesaw’s lights become an attraction drawing visitors to town as they also check out the lights in surrounding communities.
He and Kroos expect to see the lighting celebration become an annual event to kick off Kenesaw’s holiday season.
“We just filled up our Saturday after Thanksgiving for the rest of my life,” he said with a laugh.
