KENESAW — Students from four schools gathered at Kenesaw Public School’s gymnasium Tuesday for a junior high quiz bowl meet as a way to prepare competitors for the annual contest hosted by Educational Service Unit No. 9.
Setting up lights and buzzers to get as close as they could to the main event, the meet offered students a chance to practice for the annual competition.
Kenesaw invited nearby schools to participate in a series of meets this week. The junior high meet was Tuesday morning followed by an elementary meet in the afternoon. The school also is scheduled to host a high school meet on Thursday.
“They can get used to using the buzzers and waiting to be called on,” said Bethany Gerdes, sponsor for the quiz bowl teams at Kenesaw. “It’s a different kind of practice than what we usually do.”
Gerdes said during most practices, students simply slap the table instead of using buzzers to chime in for an answer. And the twice-a-week practices can become stagnant with the same group of students.
“It’s more rewarding to get to play against other schools,” she said. “It makes it more worthwhile.”
Hosting a meet also provides an opportunity for family members to come and support the quiz bowl competitors. Competing schools for the junior high meet included Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Shelton and Silver Lake.
Some students were nervous about looking out and seeing an audience that isn’t present during regular practices.
“It was kinda scary having so many people here,” Kenesaw seventh-grader Esperanza Wiese said. “It was pretty fun.”
Kenesaw eighth-grader Ashlyn Hess said being in the gym provided a different atmosphere.
“It felt a lot more open,” she said. “It’s nice to be competing against more teams.”
Answering questions in a competitive environment with many more subjects included also added depth to the experience.
“You start to realize how much you don’t know,” said Kenesaw seventh-grader Spencer Schacht.
Questions cover a variety of categories, including social studies, language arts, science, mathematics, art, music, sports and current events.
Teams of six students each line tables with buzzers to answer the toss-up questions. The first student to hit the buzzer gets the chance to answer a question.
A correctly answered toss-up question earns the team a chance at a bonus question for even more points. If the question is answered incorrectly, the opposing team has a chance to take the points by providing the correct answer.
At the end of 12 rounds of questions, the team with the most points moves wins the round.
Shelton eighth-grader Olivia Cure said the meet helps the team prepare for the annual contest.
“It’s a chance to build teamwork before the big meets,” she said.
Sierra McQuade, Shelton’s coach for the middle and high school teams, said they have participated in a couple meets.
“It’s a great opportunity for these students,” she said. “They work really hard in school. It’s important for these students to be challenged.”
