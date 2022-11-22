KENESAW — Community leaders here will seek to turn a new event for 2021 into a town tradition for 2022 and beyond with Saturday’s second annual Kenesaw Christmas Lighting celebration.
The Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition is coordinating events set for Saturday afternoon and evening, culminating with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree on Smith Avenue at 8 p.m.
Plans for the day include a tour of homes from 1-4 p.m., beginning at the Kenesaw Heritage Museum.
Starting at 5 p.m., the Silver Dollar Bar will serve a pork tenderloin supper at the fire hall.
Features beginning 5:30 p.m. will include the Christmas Kids’ Carnival at Apfel Funeral Home, sponsored by the Kenesaw Public School FFA chapter; vendors and businesses open; a living Nativity scene; a tour of local churches; carriage rides; a Trail of Lights featuring decorated homes in and around Kenesaw; and an open house at the old Exchange Bank of Kenesaw building on Smith Avenue, which is being renovated into a new home for the museum and a year ago was decorated with numerous Christmas trees.
The Kenesaw Christmas Lighting project was launched a year ago as a lead-in to the town’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 2022.
The project attracted buy-in from businesses, organizations and individuals throughout Kenesaw — including up and down the main street, where storefront windows and building exteriors now are dressed up in holiday style.
