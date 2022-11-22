p11-29-21KENlights1.jpg (copy)
A Christmas tree decorates the corner of Smith Avenue and Maple Street in Kenesaw in this file photo made Nov. 27, 2021..

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

KENESAW — Community leaders here will seek to turn a new event for 2021 into a town tradition for 2022 and beyond with Saturday’s second annual Kenesaw Christmas Lighting celebration.

The Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition is coordinating events set for Saturday afternoon and evening, culminating with the lighting of a giant Christmas tree on Smith Avenue at 8 p.m.

