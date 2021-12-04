KENESAW — Kenesaw Public Schools is taking a proactive approach to the school’s HVAC system as well as other ways to boost energy efficiency including new windows and lighting.
Superintendent Rick Masters said the building is composed of a hodgepodge of heating, ventilation and air conditioning brands and equipment.
“Sometimes those things don’t always work together,” he said. “We’re getting toward the end of the useful life of a lot of our HVAC stuff.”
A great deal of that HVAC equipment is at least 20 years old.
The district’s facilities committee, which includes three board members, began looking at energy efficiency improvements around the beginning of the school year.
The entire board wanted to be involved in the discussion and had a special work session on Wednesday to help evaluate priorities.
KPS is working with Ameresco, which has facilitated energy efficiency projects for neighboring school districts.
KPS had some remodeling done in the last five years. That project included replacing some of the lighting with LED lights.
A lot of the high school still has older lighting that isn’t efficient.
“They don’t provide good lighting,” Masters said. “We’re looking at that, as well.”
The district has a service agreement with Trane, which provided a listing of age of HVAC equipment and the expected lifespan of the equipment.
“Most of our HVAC equipment is at the end of that expected life, or past it,” Masters said. “Some of it still has a little bit of time left, but we’re getting to the point we need to be a little more proactive than waiting until something fails and replace it.”
Masters said board members may take action at their regular meeting on Dec. 13 to pursue energy efficiency projects.
