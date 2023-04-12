KENESAW — Kenesaw Public School students and staff got a jump on the summer cookout season here Wednesday, dining on grilled hamburgers, beans and chips served up by representatives of several local businesses.
Meat for the meal was provided through the Kenesaw school’s beef program, in which donors provide locally sourced beef to be served through the hot lunch program.
With most area farmers and beef producers busy with spring fieldwork this week, Kenesaw merchants stepped up to grill the burgers and serve them to students in preschool through high school as well as faculty and staff.
To accomplish their work, they inaugurated a large new propane grill purchased by the Kenesaw Booster Club and the Kenesaw Public School Foundation — a rig that now can be used not only for future lunch cookouts, but also for other events and maybe even sports concessions.
Meals were served through the window of the concessions building near the football field and track. While students in preschool and lower elementary grades ate indoors because of the wind, the rest of the students sat at tables set up out of the wind just south of the concessions building.
KPS Superintendent Rick Masters said that while the schools beef program has been up and running since 2021, this was the school’s first-ever lunchtime cookout.
The timing was dictated by available storage space for frozen hamburger patties, Masters said.
“They had about 400 patties we basically needed to get out of the freezer,” he explained.
The Kenesaw beef program, like similar programs in other Tribland communities, accepts gifts of livestock and cash under the auspices of the KPS Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that can accept tax-deductible gifts.
Whereas producers would be most likely to donate the animals, other supporters chip in with money to help cover the processing costs.
Most of the meat is processed as loose hamburger or hamburger patties, Masters said. Some roasts also can be held back for lunch use, whereas steaks might be raffled off to help further defray processing costs.
Businesses represented on the lunch crew Wednesday included Adams County Bank, Kenesaw Motors, Fill-‘n’-Chill, Jones Group Insurance, Berg Insurance and Kenesaw Market, to name at least most of them.
Neel Keiser, executive vice president of Adams County Bank, said the community stands behind the beef program and is proud to help serve high-quality Nebraska beef to local youth.
“Troy Legg is on the school board, and he kind of spearheaded getting that started here,” Keiser said of the beef program. “The idea is to get locally raised beef into our school with nutritional benefits for our children. It also kind of promotes what we do in this part of the world.”
Keiser and Masters said the program has gone over well at the school, which on a typical day serves a hot lunch to around 225 of its 285 or so students, plus around 50 faculty and staff.
Masters said the school has been consuming about two beef animals per year up to now.
One challenge the beef program faces is that because area processors are so tightly booked, it can be hard to get a donated slaughter-weight animal onto a butcher’s schedule in a timely manner, Masters said. But processors do their best to be accommodating, especially when they know a job will benefit a school, he said.
Keiser said students and their families appreciate the betterment in the meals that comes through local beef.
“I think it’s very well received,” he said. “I think patrons and parents are glad to see this is going on.”
In part, the appeal of area schools’ beef programs lies in the way they promote awareness of the agricultural industry and help young people learn more about how food makes its way from field to fork.
Two members of the Kenesaw school’s FFA chapter, senior Jayden Smith and junior CoriAnn Rostvet, said even in a rural community not all students know much about farming and ranching.
“I know a lot of our elementary (students) haven’t even seen farm animals before,” Smith said.
Smith’s and Rostvet’s families both farm, and the Rostvet family donated a market steer to the school beef program this year. They said building ag awareness among peers is one of their goals as FFA members.
They also agreed that locally raised beef is a big plus for the school lunch program.
“It definitely tastes better,” Smith said.
