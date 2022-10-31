KENESAW — Students at Kenesaw Public School have been named to honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.
Students receiving all “A” grades are listed on the "A" Honor Roll. Students receiving no grade lower than a “B” are listed on the "B" Honor Roll. All class grades are figured the same for honor roll status.
The honored students are:
Seventh-graders: Cole Haahr, Landon Langenberg, Livia Morgan, Blake Nienhueser, Spencer Schacht, Hallie Uden
Eighth-graders: Ashlyn Hess, Hayli Jeremias, Cade Uden
Freshmen: Piper Belz, Adam Denkert, Helen Keiser, Kamille Kennedy, Miles Kohmetscher
Sophomores: Lilia Burr, Avery Kelley, Chase Uden, Jorja Uden
Juniors: Brayden Coutts, Katelyn Edwards, Kassandra Kimle, Bridger Kroos, Jillian Larson, Emanuel Montoya
Seniors: Luke Burr, Jaydn Jackman, Joel Katzberg, Nick Kuehn, Madeline Pulver, Trinity Sidders,
Seventh-graders: Makinzee Baird, Alivya Ciemnoczolowski, Brian Cordes, Elexia Eckhardt, Olivia Ehly, Alyaha Hellner, Danelle Legg, Chloe Parker, Lottie Schirmer, Esperanza Wiese, Alyssia Woodward
Eighth-graders: Addison Bruntz, Riley Cordes, Mackenna Edmondson, Sierra Harmon, Morgen Kauk, Brooklyn Peshek Sophia Schukei, Denver Simmons, Hayleigh Spencer, Cora Walker
Freshmen: Carly Kleier, McKinnley Kroos, Kaitlyn Langenberg, Kendri Petersen, Lillian Randall
Sophomores: Madyson Ciemnoczolowski, Shelbi Goldenstein, Ashlyn Katzberg, Bentley Olson, Elise Schukei, Sam Uden
Juniors: Kynsie Adams, Dalton Nelson, Silas Purdy, Jack Ryan, Levi Schroeder
Seniors: Laia Gonzalo, Grace Harmon, Blake Hoelting, Lane Kelley, Kayla Mack, Cecelia Parker, Lydia Schukei, Jayden Smith, Randyn Uden, Taten Uden
