KENESAW — Numerous students at Kenesaw Public School here were named to honor rolls for the first semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Students receiving all “A” grades are named to the “A” Honor Roll. Students receiving no other grade lower than a “B” are named to the “B” Honor Roll. All class grades are figured the same for honor roll status.
The honored students were:
Seventh-graders: Leah Gasseling, Alyaha Hellner, Eli Hess, Heather Jensby, Addalyn Kirstine, Livia Morgan, Spencer Schacht, Esperanza Wiese
Eighth-graders: Addison Bruntz, Mackenna Edmondson, Sierra Harmon, Ashlyn Hess, Hayli Jeremias, Jace Kauk, Morgen Kauk, Linden Kimle, Brooklynn Peshek, Eden Purdy, Sophia Schukei, Denver Simmons, Hayleigh Spencer, Cade Uden, Cora Walker
Freshmen: Piper Belz, Adam Denkert, Helen Keiser, Kamille Kennedy, Miles Kohmetscher Sylvia Schneider
Sophomores: Lilia Burr, Elise Schukei, Chase Uden, Jorja Uden
Juniors: Brayden Coutts, Katelyn Edwards, Bridger Kroos, Jillian Larson, Emanuel Montoya
Seniors: Luke Burr, Jaydn Jackman, Joel Katzberg, Nick Kuehn, Madeline Pulver, Trinity Sidders
Eighth-graders: Riley Cordes, Jett Dixon, Nathan Gerloff, Cooper Meyer, Brylee Petersen, Lieron Suck
Freshmen: Blake Kimle, Carly Kleier, McKinnley Kroos, Kaitlyn Langenberg, Kendri Petersen, Lillian Randall
Sophomores: Madyson Ciemnoczolowski, Shelbi Goldenstein, Ashlyn Katzberg, Avery Kelley, Austin Mack, Bentley Olson, Sam Uden, Maddox Wagoner.
Juniors: Kynsie Adams, Annika Hellner, Kassandra Kimle, Dalton Nelson,Silas Purdy, Jack Ryan, Levi Schroeder
Seniors: Laia Gonzalo, Grace Harmon, Blake Hoelting, Lane Kelley, Kayla Mack, Ariannna Morelli, Celina Olsen, Lydia Schukei, Randyn Uden, Taten Uden.
