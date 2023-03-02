KENESAW — Numerous students at Kenesaw Public School here were named to honor rolls for the second quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.
Students receiving all “A” grades are named to the “A”” Honor Roll. Students receiving no other grade lower than a “B” are named to the “B” Honor Roll. All class grades are figured the same for honor roll status.
The honored students were:
Seventh-graders: Leah Gasseling, Alyaha Hellner, Eli Hess, Heather Jensby, Addalyn Kirstine, Livia Morgan, Spencer Schacht, Esperanza Wiese
Eighth-graders: Addison Bruntz, Sierra Harmon, Ashlyn Hess, Hayli Jeremias, Morgen Kauk, Brooklynn Peshek, Sophia Schukei, Denver Simmons, Hayleigh Spencer, ora Walker
Freshmen: Piper Belz, Helen Keiser, Kamille Kennedy, Miles Kohmetscher, Sylvia Schneider
Sophomores: Lilia Burr, Elise Schukei, Chase Uden, Jorja Uden
Juniors: Katelyn Edwards, Jillian Larson, Emanuel Montoya
Seniors: Luke Burr, Jaydn Jackman, Joel Katzberg, Nick Kuehn, Madeline Pulver
Eighth-graders: Riley Cordes, Mackenna Edmondson, Nathan Gerloff, Jace Kauk, Linden Kimle, Cooper Meyer, Brylee Petersen, Eden Purdy, Cade Uden
Freshmen: Adam Denkert, Blake Kimle, Kaitlyn Langenberg, Kendri Petersen, Lillian Randall
Sophomores: Madyson Ciemnoczolowski, Shelbi Goldenstein, Ashlyn Katzberg, Avery Kelley, Bentley Olson, Sam Uden
Juniors: Brayden Coutts, Annika Hellner, Kassandra Kimle, Bridger Kroos, Jack Ryan, Levi Schroeder
Seniors: Laia Gonzalo, Grace Harmon, Blake Hoelting, Lane Kelley, Kayla Mack, Ariannna Morelli, Celina Olsen, Lydia Schukei, Trinity Sidders, Randyn Uden
