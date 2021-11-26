KENESAW — The Kenesaw Heritage Museum is kicking off the community's 150th anniversary celebration with a downtown and Christmas tree lighting event Saturday.
A soup supper will be served at the fire hall from 5-6:30 p.m. The Kenesaw Public School will be decorated and open to the public to tour from 4:30-7:15 p.m. The new community child care center in the old Kenesaw United Methodist Church will be open to the public for tours, as well. The tree will be lighted at 7:30 p.m.
Downtown festivities will include Christmas treats, drinks and goodies, carolers, Santa Claus and wagon rides.
Free-will donations will go toward restoration of the old bank building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.