KENESAW — Residents of Kenesaw and the surrounding area have gone all out this year with home and yard decorations to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season.
A total of 86 town and rural addresses are included on the Kenesaw Trail of Lights list, provided for the enjoyment of those who would like to go out and view what their friends and neighbors have be up to lately.
Here are the addresses on the list as obtained Nov. 27:
Main Street (Smith Avenue)
412 W. Elm St.
312 N. Potter Ave.
408 W. Elm St.
205 N. Brooks Ave.
212 N. Brooks Ave.
600 N. Brooks Ave.
612 N. Brooks Ave.
500 N. Forbes Ave.
411 N. Forbes Ave.
406 N. Forbes Ave.
211 N. Forbes Ave.
210 N. Forbes Ave.
205 N. Denison Ave.
202 W. Elm St.
112 W. Ash St.
506 N. Denison Ave.
600 N. Denison Ave.
605 N. Denison Ave.
612 N. Denison Ave.
612 N. Smith Ave.
407 N. Smith Ave.
406 N. Smith Ave.
18150 W. Kenesaw Blvd.
110 E. Maple St.
411 N. Perkins Ave.
501 N. Perkins Ave.
600 N. Perkins Ave.
609 N. Perkins Ave.
611 N. Perkins Ave.
612 N. Perkins Ave.
207 E. Ash St.
17960 W. 42nd St.
507 N. Fourth Ave.
410 N. Fourth Ave.
409 N. Fourth Ave.
408 N. Fourth Ave.
405 N. Fourth Ave.
310 N. Fourth Ave.
201 N. Fourth Ave.
111 N. Fourth Ave.
400 E. Maple St.
110 N. Fifth Ave.
508 N. Fifth Ave.
604 N. Fifth Ave.
17850 W. 42nd St.
17810 W. 42nd St.
512 Clark St.
507 Clark St.
504 Clark St.
500 Clark St.
415 Clark St.
411 Clark St.
409 Clark St.
604 Larae St.
608 Larae St.
612 Larae St.
616 Larae St.
402 Wayne St.
412 Wayne St.
610 Wayne St.
612 Wayne St.
421 Poplar St.
301 S. Smith Ave.
415 S. Smith Ave.
510 S. Smith Ave.
511 S. Smith Ave.
1607 S. Smith Ave.
117 Hodge St.
205 Hodge St.
206 Hodge St.
207 Hodge St.
120 E. Pine St.
217 S. Perkins Ave.
16760 W. 70th St.
17400 W. 70th St.
6265 N. Overland Ave.
13750 W. 70th St.
1915 N. Prosser Ave.
16110 W. 42nd St.
16900 W. 42nd St.
16766 W. 42nd St.
6355 Winchester Ave.
19535 W. Prairie Lake Road
3755 S. Holstein Ave.
4150 S. Holstein Ave.
