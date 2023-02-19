Residents in the village of Kenesaw need to take precautions in using water after a boil water notice was announced Sunday morning.
Shortly after 10 a.m., a post on the village's Facebook page alerted citizens to a water main break, causing water to be shut off to the village.
Residents were advised to conserve water and boil water before consumption. Boiling water is a precaution to destroy any bacteria present and prevent people from becoming ill. Anytime the system loses pressure, there is a possibility of bacteria growth.
Residents were advised to avoid using water for brushing teeth and not allow water in their eyes, nose or mouth when showering.
Village officials made arrangements for water to be available at the Kenesaw Volunteer Fire Department and Kenesaw Market.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citizens under a boil water advisory should use bottled water or boil tap water before use, even if its filtered.
