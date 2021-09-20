KENESAW — Several young children were occupied, playing with toy cars or tractors Monday morning, as the Rev. Kathy Uldrich spoke from Luke chapter 18, in which Jesus asked his disciples to let the little children come to him.
Uldrich, last pastor of the now-disbanded Kenesaw United Methodist Church, gave the blessing during the opening on Monday of phase 1 of the Kenesaw United Childcare Center where she is a board member.
Phase 1 marks the renovation of the hall area inside the former church into the first half of a child care center.
Kenesaw United Methodist Church members voted in late 2020 to close the church and disband. Eight to 12 people attended services at the church on any given Sunday before it closed.
Uldrich said to go from the sadness of having to close as a church to the realization that the building would have a second life was exciting.
“Now to be able to see it this far, this just gives me goosebumps,” she said.
“There’s still a lot of life left,” Angela Keiser, president of the Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition, responded.
“Yes, there is,” Uldrich answered. “A lot of mission and ministry right here.”
The initial plan was to complete phase 1 and 2 the Kenesaw United Childcare Center with room for 50-60 children, including those in elementary school, before opening.
Then, board members learned in April one of the in-home day care providers in Kenesaw was retiring.
That was going to leave about a dozen children without care.
“At that point we thought we would wait to open until everything was done, but it’s like ‘the need is so great, let’s try to get some children served,’ ” Keiser said.
Kenesaw United Childcare Center is leasing a room at the Kenesaw Public School for school-aged children because there isn’t room for them in the first phase.
Once phase 2 is completed, the young children will be in a space that formerly served as the church sanctuary with classrooms, and the space that currently serves young children will be the after-school space for older children.
There is one other in-home licensed day care provider open in Kenesaw with a capacity of eight children.
“This was very needed,” Keiser said. “A lot of families were really needing a place for their children to go. It was the missing piece to keeping our community growing.”
Kenesaw had a strategic planning meeting about three years ago. That meeting included representatives from the Kenesaw Community Development Corp., Kenesaw Public School and the village of Kenesaw.
“All the kind of players in the community got together and thought, ‘What are the needs?’ ” Keiser said. “It was housing, and it was child care. Economic development took care of the housing.”
The Kenesaw Community Development Corp. is working on a housing project in the community.
The church donated the building, land and furnishings.
“Plus, when they were closing their accounts they made a donation of $110,000, which then allowed us to start so quickly,” Keiser said.
She said demand for the program has been strong.
The Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition provided details on its planned facility during a pair of informational sessions in May.
“Parents were just desperate for somewhere locally they could bring their children that was reliable, safe, nurturing and quality,” Keiser said. “The response from the open house — we were full, even after the open house, as far as what we would be able to serve in this first phase. Parents had to be patient with us. The licensing process took longer than we anticipated. Opening day is here, and everybody is really excited.”
Having a reliable child care option that can serve such a large number of children is vital to the community, according to the coalition.
“This is a great solution for our community, and it’s better for the kids,” Keiser said. “The kids now have the reliable place to come to and make connections with the teachers. It’s just a much better way to spend those early years.”
Board member Deb Adams said Kenesaw United Childcare Center can support the existing day cares.
“It is hard if you’re a one-man show trying to keep everything going and the long hours that it takes,” she said.
The Kenesaw United Childcare Center can allow drop-ins if there is space. Child care providers just need advance notice.
More information about the Kenesaw United Childcare Center is available at kenesawchildcare.org. The website includes information about giving.
“We raised money to open this, but we are still actively to finish the costs for phase 2,” Keiser said.
Total costs are estimated to be around $750,000. About $350,000 has been raised so far.
The Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition is nonprofit, so any donation is tax-deductible.
The Kenesaw United Childcare Center recently got a boost from Wasenek weekend. Three different fundraising activities chose the Kenesaw United Childcare Center as the recipient.
“The community is 100% supportive,” Keiser said. “Everyone realizes this is needed, whether they have little children or not. The response has always been, ‘Oh, this is so overdue. This is going to be so great.’ ”
The Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition worked with Lacy Construction and Brad Kissler with CMBA Architects — both of Grand Island — on the project. Representatives from Lacy told Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition members phase 2 of the project could be complete possibly as early as December or January.
“A lot depends on availability of materials,” Keiser said.
Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition members are ready to celebrate once the renovations are complete.
