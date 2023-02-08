Students from Kenesaw High School won the Educational Service Unit No. 9 High School Quiz Bowl Wednesday at North Shore Assembly of God.
The contest included students in grades 7-12.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 8:00 pm
The Kenesaw team included Jaydn Jackman, Luke Burr, Helen Keiser, Kami Kennedy, Kassie Kimle, Miles Kohmetscher, Kendri Petersen and Sylvia Schneider. The team is coached by Bethany Gerdes.
Adams Central High School’s White team, coached by Jill Houghtelling and Kate Portenier, won second place. Team members included Nick Conant, Emmery Huyser, Abram Johnson, Kinnick Pumroy, Kaleb Wahlmeier, Matthew Lauder, Evan Frink and Tessa Reinhard.
Giltner High School’s team, coached by Kali Ott, took third place in the contest. Team members included Kylon Jurgens, Karly Eastman, Hailey Eastman, Sophie Faltes, Ayden Scott, Wyatt Bartunek, Preston Larson and Marshall Humphrey.
