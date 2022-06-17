Having never known her biological father, Alisha Hellner couldn’t give a complete family health history for herself or her four daughters during doctor’s visits.
Hellner, who lives in Kenesaw and works as a payroll clerk for the city of Hastings, went through DNA testing with 23andMe two years ago in hopes of learning more about her health.
“It was something to at least help guide me since I had no guidance,” she said.
There is a history of colon cancer on her husband’s side of the family, and she worried about compounding health problems.
Then in March, Hellner unexpectedly matched with her biological paternal grandmother, Karen Fletty. Hellner replied to the newfound grandmother’s message and quickly connected on the phone — discovering three half-brothers and that her biological father would like to meet her.
“I think when I first saw (the message) come through I just stared at it for a little bit, like is this real?” she said.
“There was always that part that was like, ‘OK, maybe I could find my dad by doing this too; that would be great.’ But it had been two years, so I hadn’t really looked too much at it until I got that notification.”
Hellner met Karen Fletty and connected with one of her half-brothers, Jeremy Kerchal.
Karen Fletty had known Hellner’s mother, Lisa Hatfield, was pregnant, but she didn’t realize the baby could be her son’s child.
Hellner’s newfound family members were open to getting to know her, but on Hellner’s terms.
“Even when I talked to my grandma, she had already talked to my biological dad and she told me at lunch he would like to talk to me if I wanted to,” she said. “I said, ‘Of course.’ ”
Hellner met her birth father, Kenny Fletty, in April when Hellner flew to Houston.
She visited his work, they talked, they went sightseeing, and Hellner met Fletty’s girlfriend and her son.
“It turned out to be a great experience,” she said.
Fletty, 56, had looked for Hellner’s mother for 40 years, wondering what happened to her, but could never find her.
“I was happy,” he said. “Knowing Lisa was OK and that I have a daughter and four granddaughters, I was actually excited.”
He was born in Wisconsin and moved to Colorado when he was 7. He grew up in Littleton and graduated from Columbine High School.
He is a licensed barber, worked in construction, started a window cleaning company and now works as a high-end craftsman — working for a single homeowner in the Houston area.
He and his family have jumped in with both feet to welcome Hellner.
“I have a huge Italian family, and they all have jumped in and connected with her,” he said.
Fletty met Hellner’s daughters — Annika, 16; Alivia, 15; Alyaha, 12; Amelia, 10 — for the first time the day before Hellner’s 39th birthday, June 5. He surprised her for her birthday and visited Kenesaw.
With the help of Hellner’s husband, Erik, and their oldest daughters, Kenny planned his trip the week after she left her visit with him in April.
Hellner didn’t catch on until Fletty was in front of her house.
“I was just excited,” she said. “I ran out there and I almost knocked him over giving him a hug and then all the girls started coming out and he got to meet all of them. It was good to see all of us together.”
It was the first time Hellner’s daughters got to meet their grandfather.
She said it’s been a great experience but makes it harder to think about the things that were missed out on over the years.
“Obviously, I wish I would’ve known years ago,” Fletty said. “Within 30 minutes of meeting my granddaughters and her husband I was flying. I loved it. I got to enjoy four days with them, and I can’t wait for more.”
Karen Fletty was able to provide Hellner with the health history that initially brought Hellner to 23andMe.
“Having some of that health history has helped my doctor guide us in certain directions,” she said.
Hellner is an advocate for DNA testing, but says not everyone’s situation will turn out like hers. She said participants need to go into it with the right mindset.
“You might find out things you don’t want to know,” she said. “There are those pros and cons to doing it.”
She is making plans to attend the Fletty family reunion next summer.
Sunday will be a special Father’s Day for Hellner and Fletty.
“I’m looking forward to being able to call him on Father’s Day and do a video chat with him with my girls,” she said.
Fletty said he’s looking forward to the future.
“Right off the bat it’s been exciting and I can’t wait for the future,” he said. “I missed 39 years. I’m not going to miss any more.”
