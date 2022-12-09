Even though it took 20 years to achieve, Beth Boesch of Columbus says her college education propelled her career and credits it as the first step in her professional success.
While a degree doesn’t guarantee success, she says it opens doors that might otherwise remain closed.
Boesch shared her story with the graduating class as the keynote speaker Friday during the second annual Central Community College winter commencement at CCC-Hastings.
About 80 students attended Friday’s ceremony in the Dawson Building gymnasium, which recognized 346 graduates earning 397 degrees and diplomas collegewide.
CCC has campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus and also serves students at educational centers in Kearney, Holdrege, Lexington and Ord, as well as online and in other settings.
Boesch, a current member of the CCC Foundation Board of Directors, earned an associate of arts degree from CCC and a business administration degree from Doane University. She has 40 years of supervisory and executive management experience with Nebraska Public Power District.
She was the first woman to serve as NPPD district manager, regional manager and vice president. She represented NPPD at the state Capitol as senior manager for government and public relations prior to her retirement.
While crucial to her success, college wasn’t a foregone conclusion for Boesch.
The Humphrey native’s father died when she was 8 years old, and she was raised by a stay-at-home mother who was working all the time. She graduated from St. Francis Central Catholic High School in 1968, but she and her sibling were on their own to pay for college.
Boesch started attending Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, but she was in love and homesick, so she left after about a year.
She returned to Humphrey and married her husband, Jim. They have two children and five grandchildren.
Shortly after her return, Platte Junior College opened as the state’s first county-supported community college and later became Central Community College’s Columbus campus.
Platte accepted credits from her previous school, and Boesch returned to the classroom for a bit before becoming pregnant.
“I was young and insecure, so I quit,” she said. “I let that hold me back.”
She began working at NPPD, and later a friend encouraged her to complete her associate’s degree so she could apply for a new position in the company. Boesch went back to CCC and finished the final 12 credit hours she needed for her degree in about a year.
“I needed a four-year degree to advance in my field,” she said.
She later used NPPD’s tuition reimbursement program to complete her bachelor’s degree. She graduated in 1992, the same time her youngest child was graduating from high school.
“Be persistent to overcome adversity,” Boesch said. “Don’t let stumbling blocks become roadblocks.”
Boesch encouraged students to be brave, kind, humble and generous. She said the lessons learned in college are the building blocks for continued self-improvement.
“View your degree or diploma as proof that you have the ability to learn,” she said.
Marcie Kemnitz, president of the CCC Grand Island campus, thanked Boesch for sharing her story with students.
“Your story is an example of how perseverance and persistence can pave a path to success,” she said.
Chris Waddle, Hastings campus president, offered closing remarks and asked students to keep in touch with the college as they make their way in life.
“I encourage you to pause and take in this moment,” he said. “You have worked hard to get to this day. We look forward to hearing about the accomplishments you will undoubtedly achieve.”
