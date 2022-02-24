‘Kind Nebraskans’
The Hastings Museum will play host to a free presentation on Saturday about how World War II affected the lives of Nebraskans.
“Kind Nebraskans: Personal Stories of Nebraskans in World War II” will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
The program is based on research and interviews conducted by Kevin and Charlotte Endorf.
A Newsweek poll in 2020 showed that fewer than half of adult Americans know how many Jews were killed in the Holocaust or how Hitler’s nationalist Nazi party came to power in Germany ahead of World War II. “Kind Nebraskans,” a CK Endorf program in conjunction with Humanities Nebraska, shares the stories of five Nebraskans who experienced, at different magnitudes, the pre- and post-effects of World War II.
These stories are told to inform today’s audiences so that history is less likely to be repeated in the future.
No RSVP is needed. Masks are recommended.
