Kiwanis Pancake Day, long a staple on Hastings’ pre-spring social calendar, is returning to its traditional mid-March timeframe.
“We’re going to stick with March,” said Kathy Schultz, who along with Doug Edwards co-chairs the event for the Hastings Kiwanis Noon Club. “It’s more pancake weather. I think everyone’s used to us having this in March.”
This year’s 71st Kiwanis Pancake Day runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. It features all-you-can-eat pancakes along with sausage, coffee, milk, and orange drink or apple drink.
Kiwanis Pancake Day regularly occurred in March until 2020 when the onset of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, forced its cancellation for that year.
The following year, in 2021, the pancake feed was moved to June and was served in a hangar at the Hastings Municipal Airport in conjunction with a large fly-in and air show.
In 2022, Kiwanis returned the event to the fairgrounds but experimented with keeping it in June. Now, however, the group has concluded that March is the better month, Schultz said.
For this year’s event, Kiwanis has procured 500 pounds of pancake flour, 360 pounds of sausage, 12 cases of regular syrup, six cases of sugar-free syrup and other supplies.
That’s a lot of breakfast, lunch and supper to feed many hungry men, women and children from the community.
“In a good year we’ll have 2,000 people,” Edwards said.
Between set-up, serving and cleanup, more than 50 volunteers will help make the project happen. Most are Kiwanians and family members; volunteers from Bristol Station help to move the heavy turning pancake griddles in and out of the building.
Kiwanis also gets donations from many local businesses and organizations to help make the event a financial success. The Hastings Masonic Center supplies space for the club to store its Pancake Day items from one year to the next.
All proceeds from Kiwanis Pancake Day are used to benefit area youth through scholarships and many other initiatives. One of Kiwanis’ proud annual projects is to present a dictionary to every third-grader attending a school in Adams County.
“The more we make, the more we can put back into the community,” Schultz said.
Schultz and Edwards have been leading the pancake project since 2012, following the death of longtime event chairwoman Margaret Hinrichs Shaw.
Edwards planned to be at the fairgrounds by 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to get the day started. He and Schultz said the busiest serving hours typically are 11:30 a.m. 1 p.m. and then after 5 p.m. when the supper crowd arrives.
The mid-afternoon hours are quieter, and workers have a chance to catch their breath even as serving continues for anyone who’s hungry.
Along with good food and fundraising, Schultz said, Kiwanis Pancake Day provides an opportunity for fellowship as customers visit with one another in the serving line and across the tables.
“I see it as a large social event,” she said. “I see people I haven’t seen all year. Everyone looks forward to that.”
Kiwanis Pancake Day tickets will be available at the door on the south side of the fairgrounds’ activities building.
