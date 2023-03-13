Kiwanis Pancake Day, long a staple on Hastings’ pre-spring social calendar, is returning to its traditional mid-March timeframe.

“We’re going to stick with March,” said Kathy Schultz, who along with Doug Edwards co-chairs the event for the Hastings Kiwanis Noon Club. “It’s more pancake weather. I think everyone’s used to us having this in March.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags