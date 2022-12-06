The case against a 19-year-old Hastings man accused of slicing a man’s ear and threatening others has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Raul Mendoza-Rabago of 403 S. Pine Ave. waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the district court.
Mendoza-Rabago faces charges of first-degree assault, terroristic threats and two counts of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
According to the arrest warrant, Mendoza-Rabago went with Jeffrey Horton and James Bell to the home of Joshua Callejas at 411 S. Pine Ave. on Nov. 19.
The three men started pounding on the front door. Once the door had been opened, they came into the residence uninvited and began asking for a woman they believed may have been there.
Callejas tried to get them out of the house and a fight started. During the altercation, Mendoza-Rabago pulled out a knife and sliced Callejas’ ear.
Responding officers noted a severe laceration to his right ear.
Two others were injured in the incident, Stephanie Callejas and Olga Garcia.
Stephanie had a laceration on her left hand and left shoulder. Garcia had a small cut on her chest.
First-degree assault and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony are each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Crime and courts reporter
