A 35-year-old Hastings man said on Tuesday in Adams County District Court that he didn’t attack a man with a knife last month.
Steven Arnold of 409 E. Ninth St. pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and terroristic threats.
Adams County Judge Stephen Illingworth scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to 209 W. Ninth St. on June 2 to respond to an assault.
Justin Klein told police that Arnold had been kicked out of the residence three days before but came back and forced his way into the house while Klein was away. Klein returned, and Arnold allegedly threatened him with a knife. Klein shut a door between them, but Arnold allegedly stabbed the knife through the door and cut Klein’s hand.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Second-degree assault is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
