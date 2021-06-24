Charges against a 35-year-old Hastings man accused of attacking a man with a knife have been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Steven Arnold of 409 E. Ninth St. faces charges of second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and terroristic threats.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound over the case after a preliminary hearing on June 22.
Arnold’s next hearing will be an arraignment in the district court.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to 209 W. Ninth St. on June 2 to respond to an assault.
Justin Klein told police that Arnold had been kicked out of the residence three days before but came back and forced his way into the house while Klein was away. Klein returned, and Arnold allegedly threatened him with a knife. Klein shut a door between them, but Arnold allegedly stabbed the knife through the door and cut Klein’s hand.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Second-degree assault is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person is a Class 3 felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
