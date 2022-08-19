Activities for the 24th annual Kool-Aid Days festival got under way alongside the Oregon Trail Rodeo on Friday evening at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
More experienced Kool-Aid connoisseurs came out for bingo and prizes during Senior Fest at the fairgrounds, followed by the Klub Kool-Aid Sneak Peak event with an early look at the carnival games and Kool-Aid Kollectibles stands. Friday also was the first night of the rodeo.
To prepare for the launch of Kool-Aid Days, volunteers started setting up on Monday to get the fairgrounds ready for the event expected to draw 10,000 people across the city between the downtown area, fairgrounds, Lake Hastings and Hastings Museum.
Kool-Aid Days board member Ty LeBar said the Kool-Aid Days committee is more prepared and organized this year, working out some lessons learned last year as the event moved to the fairgrounds.
“It’s gone really well,” he said. “We’ve been working long hours over the last couple of months to get things organized.”
This year, they added more food vendors and are expanding the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand offerings to 20 flavors, up from 16 last year. Another merchandise station has been added to prevent long lines that were seen last year.
LeBar thanked the volunteers who have helped with this year’s festival and said organizers still could use 40-45 volunteers for Saturday’s events, though Sunday is covered.
Volunteers can sign up by going to the website, kool-aiddays.com, or ask to volunteer at the check-in table on site.
“It really is a community event,” he said. “The more help we have, the less stress there is on the volunteers.”
Saturday’s activities start with the grand parade in downtown Hastings at 10 a.m. From there, the action moves to the fairgrounds for a plethora of attractions including inflatables, face painting, balloon creations, and, of course, the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand.
Other events Saturday will include the Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest; Koncert Kool-Aid, featuring local talent Smokey B & the XYZs at 5 p.m.; and fireworks following the rodeo.
At the Hastings Museum, there will be a farmer’s market followed by discounted admission to the museum, yard games and solar observing.
A trolley service running from the museum to the fairgrounds will help provide a connection between the two areas.
On Sunday, there will be the Kool-Aid Days 5k Fun Run and Walk in the morning. The museum will host its annual egg drop challenge, and festivities will conclude with the Kardboard Boat Race on Lake Hastings on Sunday afternoon.
LeBar said the event is meant to provide family fun for all ages. He still remembers his years attending the festival as a child, which led to his decision to volunteer to help organize the event.
“I went to Kool-Aid Days when I was younger,” he said. “I had a lot of fun, and I want to see that continue.”
