Activities for the 24th annual Kool-Aid Days festival got under way alongside the Oregon Trail Rodeo on Friday evening at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

More experienced Kool-Aid connoisseurs came out for bingo and prizes during Senior Fest at the fairgrounds, followed by the Klub Kool-Aid Sneak Peak event with an early look at the carnival games and Kool-Aid Kollectibles stands. Friday also was the first night of the rodeo.

