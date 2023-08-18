Six more flavors are being added to the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand this weekend as Kool-Aid Days celebrates its 25th anniversary.
This year’s theme is “25 Flavors for 25 Years,” causing need of the expanded offerings.
Kool-Aid Days launched in 1998 as a cooperative effort between the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Hastings Museum. Since then, the event has grown and adjusted to changing circumstances, including a move of the principal activities from downtown Hastings to Central Community College-Hastings and more recently to the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., as it teamed up with the Oregon Trail Rodeo.
Beau Huffman, a member of the Kool-Aid Days volunteer board, said 19 flavors of the sugary drink were offered last year at the heavy wooden stands lined up with one another.
For 2023, organizers wanted to put 25 flavors on display, which required volunteers to build more stands.
“It’s all about having a good time,” he said. “There is lots of fun stuff going on.”
Along with the countless hours invested in organizing the event, Huffman appreciates everyone who agrees to help the all-volunteer board through the busy weekend.
“It’s nice the community does come forward and volunteer,” he said. “With only 12 of us, we couldn’t do everything.”
Briggette Bliska, another board member, said she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Though born and raised in Hastings, she lived in Connecticut until moving back three years ago. Fond memories of the event persuaded her join the board when the opportunity arose.
“I would bring my kids to Kool-Aid Days every summer,” she said. “I never imagined all those years ago that I’d be a part of it now.”
Ollie Nyman of Hastings was among the children who got the first crack at playing the indoor games during the Klub Kool-Aid Sneak Peak on Friday. He’s attended for five years, and his favorite flavor is Peach Mango.
“It’s fun — and there’s Kool-Aid,” he said.
His mother, Amanda Solem, said she enjoys the more relaxed pace of the Klub Kool-Aid event.
She believes joining Kool-Aid Days with the Oregon Trail Rodeo provides more activities for families to enjoy over the weekend.
“I think it’s fun to have the rodeo, too,” she said.
Friday’s festivities kicked off with Senior Fest at the fairgrounds, followed by the Klub Kool-Aid with an early look at the carnival games and Kool-Aid Kollectibles stands. Friday also was the first night of the rodeo.
Saturday’s activities start with the grand parade in downtown Hastings at 10 a.m. Then activities move back to the fairgrounds with inflatables, face painting, balloon creations, and the return of the Kool-Aid Car Show. Other Saturday events will include the Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest and fireworks following the rodeo.
The Kool-Aid Days trolley will offer rides between the fairgrounds and the museum, which will offer a farmer’s market followed by discounted admission to the museum, yard games and Kool-Aid stands.
On Sunday, there will be the Kool-Aid Days 5k Fun Run and Walk in the morning. The museum will host its annual egg drop challenge, and festivities will conclude with the Kardboard Boat Race on Lake Hastings on Sunday afternoon.
A full list of scheduled activities can be viewed online at kool-aiddays.com/schedule.
