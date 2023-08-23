p08-22-23KAD4.jpg
Festival goers fill up their cups at the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

The Adams County Agricultural Society will be taking over the organizational leadership of the annual Kool-Aid Days celebration, solidifying a partnership that began four years ago.

Leaders of the Ag Society and the Kool-Aid Days board of directors made the announcement Sunday during the final evening of the Oregon Trail Rodeo on the Adams County Fairgrounds.

