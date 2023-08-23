The Adams County Agricultural Society will be taking over the organizational leadership of the annual Kool-Aid Days celebration, solidifying a partnership that began four years ago.
Leaders of the Ag Society and the Kool-Aid Days board of directors made the announcement Sunday during the final evening of the Oregon Trail Rodeo on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Beau Huffman, a member of the Kool-Aid Days board of directors, said Wednesday that their board was undergoing a transition period that endangered the annual festival.
“We were struggling to figure out how to move forward as a board,” he said. “We didn’t have anyone to take over as president of the board.”
He said Michaela Borrell, who had served as board president for at least three years, stepped down from the position this year after taking a new job at the Adams County Fairgrounds that would prevent her from having the necessary time to dedicate to the task.
Huffman said other members of the all-volunteer board were similarly situated and were unable to take over the reins of the organization. All have full-time jobs and families preventing them from being able to take over the head role.
The Ag Society proposed adding Kool-Aid Days to the list of annual activities hosted at the fairgrounds. Each of the events, such as the Oregon Trail Rodeo and Adams County Fairfest, has a committee to help with organization.
The concept is that the Kool-Aid Days board of directors would become a committee under the Ag Society’s umbrella and that same group would continue organizing events for the annual festival.
Huffman said there are a lot of details to work out but the festival should remain the same.
“The goal is to keep Kool-Aid Days going,” he said. “Otherwise, the 25th year would have been the last.”
The two organizations first partnered in 2019 with Kool-Aid Days moving from the second week in August to the third. The festival transferred the bulk of its activities from its temporary location at Central Community College-Hastings to the fairgrounds.
The Oregon Trail Rodeo, in turn, was moved up a weekend and benefited from the influx of people for the Kool-Aid Days festival.
Jolene Laux, fairgrounds manager, said the two organizations have been discussing the option for a few months and believe it is in the best interests of both.
“We want to keep everybody who is currently on the board,” she said. “We want to keep it running the same way as it had been.”
Another benefit for Kool-Aid Days will be the addition of a stationary office. Laux said Kool-Aid board members mostly worked from their homes or offices. Under the Ag Society umbrella, the fairgrounds would serve as a stationary office.
“This will give it a home,” she said. “We think it will a good fit.”
