Having not been able to hold Kool-Aid Days in 2020, which would have been the first year of a collaboration with the Oregon Trail Rodeo, Marissa Sitzmore can hardly contain her excitement now that the event is here.
“I am more excited than I’ve ever been,” said Sitzmore, president of the Kool-Aid Days board of directors. “Honestly, seeing everything come to fruition, it’s super exciting. We were nervous in how everything is going to play out with combining the two events.”
Kool-Aid Days and the Oregon Trail Rodeo will both take place Aug. 20-22 at the Adams County Fairgrounds. Kool-Aid Days and the rodeo aren’t combining forces, just sharing a location and dates, which both groups think will be beneficial.
“It’ll be neat for both us and Kool-Aid Days to be able to offer an all-daylong event for families at a reasonable price, especially with the fireworks after the rodeo and the band,” said Scott Hinrichs, chairman of the Oregon Trail Rodeo. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”
The rodeo takes place in the evenings of the three days — 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Kool-Aid Days activities encompass the daytimes, pause for the rodeo, and on Saturday continue after the rodeo ends.
Fireworks will take place after the Saturday night of the rodeo, along with live music by the Blue Collar Band, at the fairgrounds.
On Saturday, Kool-Aid will be served 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sitzmore and fellow Kool-Aid Days board members looked over the grounds map and plotted the logistics behind the inflatables, Kool-Aid stand and how everything will work for the evening festivities.
Kool-Aid Days traditionally has taken place in downtown Hastings the second weekend in August. The move to the third weekend and the Adams County Fairgrounds gives festival attendees more room for events and parking.
Recreating the atmosphere when the Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest was downtown, the contest will take place at the fairgrounds park.
That is right across the lane from the World’s Largest Kool-Aid stand, which will be outside the southeast corner of the Activities Building and feature 24 flavors this year. Inflatables will be located farther west.
“This year, when we moved to the fairgrounds we were looking at how everything should be placed,” Sitzmore said. “We decided ‘You know what? Let’s have the main stage and drinking contest and all that in the park, in the shaded area.’ ”
There will be no vendors in the line of sight between the park and the Kool-Aid stand, which will face south and line the Activities Building.
“Everything’s going to be open there where you can sit in the park and watch your kids go up and get Kool-Aid, all while watching the main stage, as well,” she said. “That’s all going to be open.”
Having Kool-Aid Days in the same vicinity as the Oregon Trail Rodeo could attract rodeo first-timers.
“It’s a chance to get people to see something they’ve never seen before and hopefully they’ll like, so it’ll be added support for a community event,” Hinrichs said.
Each rodeo event will include a Rodeo 101 introduction about what to look for and how scoring is calculated.
“For those who have never been to a rodeo or don’t know much about it it’ll be a little education in what they’re looking for,” he said.
