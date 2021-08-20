Saturday morning’s Kool-Aid Days Grand Parade in downtown Hastings will follow a route different from the one used in recent festival parades.
The parade will begin and end in the city parking lot north of Third Street between Hastings and Denver avenues.
Entries in the parade will move south on Hastings Avenue to Second Street, then east to Kansas Avenue, then north to Third Street, and back west to the city lot.
Starting time is 10 a.m. The announcer will be positioned at Second Street and Denver Avenue.
Recent Kool-Aid Days parades have traveled west on Second Street instead of east. But this is the first parade of any kind to take place since before the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic began in spring 2020.
This year’s Adams County Fairfest parade was scheduled to take place in July but was canceled.
This year’s Kool-Aid Days parade will be the only festival event downtown, as many activities have been moved to the Adams County Fairgrounds alongside the PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo.
This year’s Kool-Aid Days theme and logo, “eLEMONator,” evokes the collaboration with the rodeo.
Other activities that are part of or related to Kool-Aid Days will take place at the Hastings Museum, Lake Hastings and Lochland Country Club.
Kool-Aid Days gets under way with preliminary events Friday evening and continues through Sunday afternoon. A complete listing of events was published in a special tabloid section of Wednesday’s newspaper and also may be viewed online at https://kool-aiddays.com/
Oregon Trail Rodeo sessions are planned for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.
As of late Thursday afternoon, the Kool-Aid Days organizing committee still was seeking volunteers to help with events over the weekend. More information about volunteerism opportunities also may be found on the festival website.
