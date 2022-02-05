BLUE HILL — National Public Radio listeners in south central Nebraska may hear a familiar voice when they tune in to “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” this weekend.
Randal Kottwitz of Blue Hill was the Listener Limerick Challenge contestant during this week’s episode.
“Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”, a panelist game show that bills itself as “the NPR news quiz,” airs 10 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday on KHNE-FM, Hastings, 89.1 FM.
Kottwitz recently called the number for prospective contestants.
“They called me back like three days later, asked like three questions and said, ‘Are you available to play this week?’ I said ‘Yes.’ I’m a long, longtime fan of the show. I know it really well and know all the games and listen every week. It was a lot of fun.”
Through this process, Kottwitz learned “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” is taped on Thursday nights.
He was able to listen to about five minutes of the show prior to appearing on it.
He had a few nerves going into the experience.
“But I listen to NPR almost all day, every day and keep up on current events right to the minute pretty much,” Kottwitz said. “I was confident that if they asked me questions about current events I would be fine. As it turned out, the three limericks were about rather obscure current events that you would not know about listening to the news. It took a little more quick thinking than I had thought I would need to do, but they were easy. I mean, limericks, you just got to get the rhyming word.”
The panel asked Kottwitz what he does.
He said he was from Blue Hill and semi-retired, but he coordinates the local PRIDE celebration in nearby Hastings, which he pointed out recently received a $4,000 promotional grant from Nebraska Tourism.
“The audience applauded, and everybody seemed very supportive,” he said.
This is Kottwitz’s first time calling to be a contestant on “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”
He said he called on a lark.
“I just really, really enjoy the show and thought I could have some fun being on it,” he said.
As a contestant appearing on the show, Kottwitz said, he was impressed by the seamlessness of the production.
“They were extremely professional and organized about how they handled this,” he said. “They made it as simple and easy for me as they possibly could.”
Kottwitz was excited about the response he received from friends after he announced on social media that he would be on “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me.”
“There’s a lot of people who are really looking forward to hearing it this weekend,” he said. “That can’t help but stretch your ego a little bit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.