KENESAW — Having been separated from Christian Kroos in the Wasenek Kiss the Pig contest by a mere 58 cents going into the final minutes, Rick Masters knew what he needed to do.
Masters, who is superintendent of Kenesaw Public Schools, gave the contest organizers a couple dollars to ensure Kroos, a KPS teacher, would win the contest and kiss 3-week-old piglet Peach.
“It was pretty close, but I was lucky that I had a few dollars in my pocket to kind of swing things,” Masters said. “He’s a good sport.”
Kroos won with $109.80. He kissed Peach on the forehead. The assembled crowd called out that wasn’t good enough, so, Kroos kissed Peach on the snout. Peach squealed loudly.
“It was a little loud and a little furry, but not too bad,” Kroos said.
Kiss the Pig, along with the Rat-a-Pult and Meadow Muffin contests as well as the Project DC barbecue meal — all at the ballpark — highlighted Friday night Wasenek activities.
“It’s a great community opportunity to get people together before school starts,” Masters said. “Everybody gets to enjoy each other. There’s a lot of fun events and a lot of good food.”
Wasenek returned this year after missing 2020 due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m glad we get it back,” Kroos said. “It’s good for the community. It gets everybody out and everybody together. Everybody always intends to do things together all summer and then it gets busy. So this is a good time for everybody to say ‘Hey, Wasenek Weekend we’re going to do all the activities and it’s fun to see all of the community out here.’ ”
The rat-a-pult — in which participants use water balloon launchers just outside of the baseball infield to fire small, rubber rats at a bucket near the pitcher’s mound — is organized by the Kenesaw Music Parents.
“We all are trying to develop community and have fun with each other. This is a good way of doing it,” said Paul Smith, with the Kenesaw Music Parents.
He also supplied Peach for Kiss the Pig.
The rat-a-pult is one of the group’s biggest fundraisers, which helps generate funds for instrument and uniform purchases.
The rats are sold one for $5 or five for $20. Smith said 250-300 rats are sold most years.
Hollie Cordes of Kenesaw was among the first people to launch rats on Friday night. She was there with her children Riley Cordes, 13, and Brian Cordes, 11, as well as neighbors Mackenna Edmondson, 13, and Cooper Mcintosh, 10.
“The kids always enjoy this,” Hollie Cordes said. “It’s once a year.”
Edmondson was an early leader in the contest, getting a rat just a couple feet from the bucket.
“I think was really fun,” she said. “I came here to win and I might’ve got it.”
