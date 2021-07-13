The city of Hastings can take the word interim off Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson’s title.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 5-0 Monday to appoint Kreutzer-Hodson to be director of the Hastings Museum. Council members Butch Eley, Shawn Hartmann and Jeniffer Beahm were absent.
Kreutzer-Hodson has served as interim museum director since June 16, when former director Becky Matticks stepped down. Before becoming interim director, Kreutzer-Hodson served as curator of collections, overseeing that department for 20 years.
Kreutzer-Hodson has worked at Hastings Museum since December 1996.
City Administrator Dave Ptak said in an interview before the council meeting that the hiring committee interviewed six candidates. Those candidates included three outside of Nebraska — from Alaska, Nevada and Kansas — and three in Nebraska — from the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island, from Central Community College in Grand Island, and Kreutzer-Hodson.
Kreutzer-Hodson was the unanimous pick of the hiring committee: Library Director Amy Hafer, Human Resources Director Lori Hartman, Museum Board President Mark Funkey, and Ptak.
“Five of the six, the committee felt, could do a really good job, in terms of being the director, but Teresa’s been with the museum 20 years, has been involved with collections ever since she’s really been here,” Ptak said. “She was Becky’s choice for interim director. Which says a lot when your former boss would recommend you to the position. Just because of her knowledge of the museum and understanding what they’re doing, programming-wise and their capital improvement projects — a new front entrance, redesigning the second floor and all those types of things, she just rose to the top.”
Ptak said it’s always good to have an internal candidate who is well regarded.
“Teresa is well thought of, not only by the museum employees, but I think any city employee who has had an opportunity to work with her,” he said.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the request of Thomas R. Karr for a conditional use permit for limited manufacturing at 214 E. Second St.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a plan modification to Redevelopment Area Number 4 for West 2nd Properties LLC Redevelopment Project.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the request of Tom Huston for a Planned District Development Plan for Theatre District LLC.
- Unanimously approved of Release of Easement for Kohl Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing and approving an amendment to the interlocal cooperation agreement providing for the organization and
- operation of Central Plains Energy Project.
- Unanimously approved board appointments:
Reappointing Bill Hitesman to the Utility Board for a term from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2026.
Reappointing Mark Funkey to the Museum Board for a term from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2025.
Reappointing Sheana Smith to the Museum Board for a term from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2025.
Appointing Andrew McCarty to the Library Board for a term from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.