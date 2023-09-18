With a special Hastings City Council meeting scheduled for late Monday afternoon canceled shortly beforehand for lack of a quorum, the council will need to find another time slot to provide for final passage of the city’s proposed 2023-24 budget prior to a Sept. 30 submission deadline.
The council had been scheduled to convene a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Hastings Public Library, immediately ahead of the evening’s regularly scheduled September work session in the same space.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, however, the city announced both the special meeting and the work session had been canceled for lack of a quorum.
Further discussion of what’s to become of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., was the only listed topic of discussion on the work session agenda.
“Unfortunately, we have people unable to attend tonight’s meeting and we want all eight members present to be able to vote on the budget,” Mayor Corey Stutte said in the news release announcing the cancellations.
City Clerk Kim Jacobitz is working with council members to schedule another special meeting before the end of the month, the news release stated.
Meeting for their first regular September meeting on Sept. 11, council members voted 5-3 to approve the proposed budget for the new fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, on first reading.
Because the budget is presented in the form of an appropriation bill and is an ordinance — in this case, Ordinance No. 4745 — three readings are required for final approval. A motion to suspend the rules and approve the ordinance on second and final (third) readings received an identical vote of 5-3 — one vote short of the number of “ayes” required for the supermajority needed to pass that type of motion.
Councilmen Steve Huntley, Brad Consbruck and Marc Rowan cast the three dissenting votes on both the budget ordinance and on the motion to suspend the rules.
Huntley, Consbruck and Rowan also cast dissenting votes in 5-3 tallies to approve increases in Hastings Utilities rates for electrical service, natural gas service and water service, respectively. And since all three also voted against motions to suspend the rules with regard to those three measures, they, too, will require two additional votes to become final.
One additional proposed ordinance, which would adjust the rate rider for customers receiving electricity from the Hastings Community Solar Farm, was approved by a 6-2 vote, with Huntley and Consbruck dissenting. But Rowan then joined them in voting against a motion to suspend the rules — meaning that measure, too, is in need of two additional votes.
In theory, the council could vote at the Sept. 25 meeting to approve the budget ordinances and the four other mentioned ordinances with budget implications, and the council then could suspend the rules with a supermajority vote, making an additional meeting unnecessary. That, however, would require at least one of the three “no” votes from Sept. 11 switching sides on the motions to suspend the rules.
Under Nebraska law, local political subdivisions must submit their finalized budgets to the state by Sept. 30.
