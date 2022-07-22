To Kylie Lancaster, competing in rodeo events has always come naturally.
The 17-year-old daughter of Jim and Janet Lancaster of Hastings was born into a rodeo family that spans three generations on both sides of her family tree, making it almost a given that she should compete and succeed at the highest level among rodeo queen royalty.
After finishing runner-up in her first rodeo royalty event at the Nebraska High School Rodeo finals in 2021, she has since captured the coveted crown of rodeo queen twice — first, at the Nuckolls County competition in 2021, and again during this year’s Nebraska High School Rodeo finals in June.
As she awaits word on her fate after competing in the National High School Rodeo Queen competition in Gillette, Wyoming, this week, thoughts of what she has accomplished and may yet accomplish have created an attitude of gratitude in her, a thankfulness for having a bloodline and familial support that have aided her in her ascent to rodeo royalty.
“I would say it’s in my blood, “Lancaster said. “I grew up around rodeo, and that’s what my whole family does. It’s just everything I’ve ever known.
“I think the competition went really well this week. I’m really excited to find out how I did.”
Blessed with a competitive spirit and lively gift of gab, Kylie is confident she put her best effort forward for the judges at this year’s nationals competition, which involved multiple challenges, including: a rule book test, 10-minute interview, horsemanship pattern demonstration, speech, and impromptu question-and-answer session. The winner will be announced on Saturday at the rodeo.
“The key in this competition is just confidence and preparation,” Lancaster said. “A lot of it comes down to just being confident in what you know, being yourself, and being prepared for it.”
Her mother, Janet Lancaster, understands well what it takes to be successful in the ring. The winner of Miss Cherry County High School Rodeo Queen herself in 1996, she is convinced that the family’s close-knit dynamic has played a significant role in giving her daughter a competitive edge over her competition.
“I think her success has lot to do with our family life,” she said. “We eat meals together, go to church together, and support each other in every way. Our family motto: ‘No one has as much fun as we do.’
“We spend a lot of time together as a family, and our kids respect other people. Whenever you have an opportunity to learn, you take that opportunity to learn.”
In Kylie’s case, her motivation to succeed is fanned by a competitive spirit fostered in part by her participation in varsity basketball, volleyball, and track and field at Adams Central High School, where she’ll be a senior this fall.
Beyond her athletic prowess, her competitive nature embraces educational challenges, as well. She recently topped the ACT scores of her father and two brothers, a testament to her commitment to higher education.
Besides sports, her extensive involvement in school activities has included service as secretary for the Farm Service Agency, membership on AC’s student council, National Honor Society, choir, and school musical roles.
“She’s very competitive,” Janet said. “We strive for excellence. You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to do your best. It carries into everything we do.
“When she beat her dad and two brothers on the ACT, that’s what she was working for. We compete amongst each other. Sometimes losing builds character and makes you stronger.”
Though winning the nationals rodeo queen competition would certainly be a welcomed jewel in her crown, Kylie said that regardless of the outcome, she will exit the event a better person for having competed.
Garnering the unbridled support of her grandparents, parents and three siblings during the competition, both in person and through electronic communication, is something she won’t soon forget.
“A win would be absolutely amazing, but I think the competition and this opportunity to compete has made this whole week worth it, even without the win,” she said. “Just being able to compete against other people and show off what I can do, that’s my favorite part.
“I’m a very outgoing person and love meeting new people, and all the opportunities the rodeo gives you outside of the competition is just so much fun.”
As she ponders a potential rodeo career beyond high school, the aspiring animal pharmaceutical distributor said she plans to complete her college degree before deciding whether to continue competing in a sport that has given her much to hang her hat on.
Above all else, she said she doesn’t want to miss out on whatever other opportunities may present themselves by tying herself to what she said can at times seem an all-consuming activity.
“Honestly, I’ve debated it both ways,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to keep going with this, but I want to go to college first, finish my education, then go on. I still want to be a kid. I don’t want this to overtake everything in my life.”
