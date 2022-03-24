Residential households in Adams County with old, unused electronics collecting dust are in luck.
The Hastings Solid Waste Landfill at 725 S. Southern Hills Drive, 1 1/2 miles southwest of Hastings, will play host to an electronics collection and recycling event 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event is open only to residential households in Adams County, including from the communities of Hastings, Kenesaw, Juniata, Ayr, Holstein, Roseland, Hansen, Prosser and Pauline. No businesses, schools, government entities or non-profits may participate.
“It helps households get rid of TVs, computers, fluorescent bulbs — things of electronic nature that are sitting around, piling up that have no use any more that can be recycled to a certified electronic recycler,” said Jack Newlun, the city’s solid waste superintendent.
The city hired The Retrofit Companies of Owatonna, Minnesota, which has done the electronic recycling event several times in the past.
Following the electronics recycling event, The Retrofit Companies will disassemble the electronics, collect valuable metals and dispose of the electronics properly.
“The electronics have a definite life to them,” Newlun said. “They just don’t last like they used to. Change has come about. These things have a tendency to just collect around houses.”
The vehicles and electronics must come from Adams County residences.
Residents dropping off electronics will be expected to provide their name, address, phone number according to grant requirements.
The city last held an electronics recycling event in 2015. In 2015, the city collected 21,962 pounds of electronic waste, plus 558 pounds of florescent bulbs.
Hastings held similar events in 2011, 2009, 2006, 2004, 2002 and 2000.
“We try to have them every four to five years,” Newlun said of recycling events. “The grant funds throughout the state are on a revolving basis. When it comes around we try to take advantage of it.”
These events are always popular.
“Because people realize computers wear out and TVs become obsolete and they just need to get rid of them,” he said.
The event is funded by a $20,000 Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grant Program.
Collection times are subject to change if available grant funds are depleted prior to noon on Saturday.
“If grant funds are depleted then we will cut it short, but we don’t anticipate that,” Newlun said.
During the the event the recycler is accepting free of charge up to:
— Three laptop computers
— Three computer hard drives
— Three computer monitors
— Three LED or tube televisions
— Six fluorescent lamps 8 feet or less.
No projection-type televisions will be included.
All additional electronics and lamps and bulbs will be charged according to The Retrofit Companies’ fee schedule. Acceptable payment includes credit and debit cards, cash and checks with current identification.
A program like this has a big financial benefit for residential households. Newlun said dropping off one television at the landfill would normally cost $10.50.
Newlun said the hope is to run as efficient of a recycling event as possible on Friday and Saturday. The Retrofit Companies is bringing three staff members to help expedite the process.
“So we can kind of hit and move and get people in and out,” he said. “We don’t want long lines.”
For more information contact the City of Hastings Solid of Waste Landfill at www.cityofhastings.org/solid-waste or at 402-463-0705.
