A demolition project at Heartwell Park will cause lane closures in the area on Monday.
The park’s restroom is scheduled to be demolished, which will cause closures for the west lane of California Avenue from Lakeside Drive to Forest Boulevard and the south lane of Lakeside Drive from Pine Avenue to California Avenue.
The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and continue through the entire day.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
The demolition is part of a $130,000 project to replace the restroom with a new prefabricated structure, which will be installed on the south side of the park between the playground and wading pool. Installation of the new restroom is expected to begin this spring. The project was funded by the ½-cent sales tax fund.
