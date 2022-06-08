So great was interest in the Hastings Community Theatre’s production of “Willy Wonka” that it had to be divided into two performance groups, one of which begins Friday at the Hastings Community Theatre, 515 S. Fourth Ave.
Berice Rosenberg, one of the directors for the productions, said the original plan was to combine all ages into a single show under the direction of Audrey Weeks.
HCT held auditions for “Willy Wonka Jr.” in late April and had 77 children try out for a show that calls for a cast of 30. She said the facility isn’t large enough to accommodate nearly 80 children in a play at once.
Instead of leaving more than half the children without an opportunity to participate, the directors met with the HCT board and they decided to host two productions. Children ages 5-10 will perform “Willy Wonka Kids,” with a running time of about 30 minutes. Kids ages 11-18 will perform the hour-long “Willy Wonka Jr.” production in two weeks.
“We all, especially all us on the HCT board, realize how important this is to kids in our community,” Rosenberg said. “We just feel this is a service we can provide for kids in our community who want to enter theater. It would have been sad not to have anything for them.”
First up is the younger children’s version, “Willy Wonka Kids.” Performances are scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Rosenberg, Morwenna Limper and Colin Sandall are directing the show. Weeks will direct “Willy Wonka Jr.” with Rosenberg assisting.
The musicals are based on Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Willy Wonka offers a tour of his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars. The dynamic personalities who find the tickets include the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde, television junkie Mike Teavee and sweet-natured Charlie Bucket. The factory is a world of pure imagination and whimsy as the characters learn the importance of good character.
Rosenberg said it was challenging for children to learn their lines with one practice a week, but stepping up to daily practices this week really helped.
“It’s amazing to see the glow on their faces when they get on stage,” she said. “They’re all really excited.”
Having three directors on the younger kids’ show aided in keeping their attention through rehearsals. Rehearsals were broken up with an outside break and snack to help the kids focus during rehearsal.
Rosenberg also commended the actors portraying children with accents for bringing those to the show.
“It’s so cute to hear them talk like that,” she said. “They’ve done an amazing job there.”
She said Sandall’s music education background helped him succeed as musical director for the production and they were fortunate to have him.
“He’s really bonded with those kids,” Rosenberg said. “He’s been able to get wonderful, beautiful sounds from the kids. He’s just been a Godsend this time around.”
Overall, Rosenberg said the rehearsals have been going well and she is pleased with the outcome. She is sure audiences of all ages will enjoy the musical.
“Parents are going to be so proud to see their kids on stage,” she said. “It won’t be a word perfect play but it will be so adorable. We have no worries and are looking forward to opening weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.