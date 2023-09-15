Within hours of receiving bright pink postcards in the mail showing tax amounts they will owe to three Adams County governmental subdivisions for 2023-24, roughly 60 people turned out Thursday evening looking for more information.

Representatives of the city of Hastings, the Hastings Public School District and the Silver Lake Public School District were on hand for a joint public hearing in the Hastings High School auditorium to explain the amounts of property tax revenue they will require to support their new year’s budgets.

0
0
0
0
0