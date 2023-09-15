Within hours of receiving bright pink postcards in the mail showing tax amounts they will owe to three Adams County governmental subdivisions for 2023-24, roughly 60 people turned out Thursday evening looking for more information.
Representatives of the city of Hastings, the Hastings Public School District and the Silver Lake Public School District were on hand for a joint public hearing in the Hastings High School auditorium to explain the amounts of property tax revenue they will require to support their new year’s budgets.
The city and two school districts were required to participate in the hearing under terms of LB644, otherwise known as the Property Tax Request Act, approved by the Nebraska Legislature in 2022, said Craig Kautz of Hastings, who was asked to serve as the facilitator for the hearing arranged by Adams County as required by law.
The state law compels governmental subdivisions receiving property tax revenue to participate in the annual hearing if they are seeking to increase their property tax request, or levy, by more than 2%, plus an allowance for development-related growth, over the prior year’s levy to support their general fund.
“This is an arbitrary limitation established by the act,” Kautz said. “This hearing is necessary given that three political subdivisions are considering an increase in their general fund property tax request of more than 2% over the prior year.”
One administrator and one elected official from each of the three subdivisions sat at the hearing table, and the administrators took turns presenting on behalf of that entity. Patrons who had signed in and indicated they wished to speak then were called forward one by one to ask questions and make comments.
This year’s hearing was held in a much larger venue than was the inaugural LB644 hearing in September 2022: the county board meeting room at the Adams County Courthouse. On that night, a large crowd assembled, but most attendees were unable to fit inside the room.
On Thursday, the size of the auditorium made the audience appear sparse — but no one was happy the pink postcards, which are required under LB644 to go to all property taxpayers of record, had arrived too late to provide sufficient notice of the hearing. As a result, a second public hearing has been scheduled to begin just after 6 p.m. Sept. 19, again at the HHS auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St.
The postcards are different for each parcel of property, indicating the specific parcel’s assessed valuation and amounts of tax that will be owed on that property to support the various governmental subdivisions required to be part of the hearing.
“Adequate and timely notice of this hearing, as outlined in the Property Tax Request Act, was not provided,” said Kautz, retired superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, who is called upon frequently to moderate political debates and emcee other community events. “All concerns pertaining to this inadequate notice should be directed to the county.”
Hastings City Administrator Shawn Metcalf, joined onstage by Mayor Corey Stutte, offered Thursday’s first presentation.
Metcalf explained that the city’s proposed 2023-24 budget, which so far has received approval on first reading only from the Hastings City Council, includes a request for $8,125,766 in property tax revenue to support the city’s general fund, museum fund and debt service fund combined.
Based on the city’s total assessed valuation for 2023, which is up roughly 8% from the 2022 valuation, the city would be able to generate 8% more property tax revenue for 2023-24 than it did for the current year by keeping the property tax levy rate unchanged as proposed at 42.43 cents per $100 taxable valuation. The city’s general fund would receive 9.4% more property tax revenue in the new year.
The city would be able to generate the same amount of property tax revenue as it did for 2022-23 with a property tax levy rate of 39.15 cents per $100, Metcalf said
In his presentation, Metcalf said notable facets of the upcoming year’s budget include covering the costs of inflation; providing employees with a 4% wage increase; hiring one to three new employees to join three existing workers as part of a new building maintenance department; hiring the equivalent of 1.5 other new full-time employees, including a new assistant city administrator and a Development Services Department inspector; and beginning to pay for City Building work and the city’s portion of a planned roundabout at South Street and Elm Avenue using cash reserves.
Metcalf said he anticipates the city will have 44% of the amount of cash reserves allowed by Nebraska law on hand by the end of the next fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2024. Allowable reserves equal 50% of one year’s operating expenditures.
“I take keeping our budget in good shape very seriously, and having the right amount of reserve to handle large projects or catastrophes or anything that might come up,” he said.
The city’s spending and saving bottom line for 2022-23, including the Hastings Utilities budget, is $177 million. The proposed bottom line for the new year will be $214 million — up $37 million, or 21%, year over year.
But Metcalf said much of that large increase is accounted for by major Hastings Utilities capital projects, some of which will support the new Heartwell Renewables diesel plant and other community growth.
Property tax dollars do not go to support HU.
Jeff Schneider, superintendent of Hastings Public Schools, addressed the school district’s tax levy at the joint meeting as well as the HPS Board of Education work session earlier Thursday evening.
He was joined at the joint hearing by Becky Sullivan, vice president of the Hastings Board of Education.
Overall, Schneider said, the school district cut the equivalent of 13 cents per $100 valuation from its total levy, but chose to take most of it from the bond fund.
Two cents per $100 will be reduced from the general fund, 1 cent per $100 from the qualified capital fund and 10 cents per $100 from the bond fund.
“The bottom line is the budget we are presenting to the board comes with a 13-cent levy (rate) drop,” he said. “That 13 cents is about what we’re going to benefit from state aid. For years, we haven’t touched the levy (rate) because every time we did, we lost state aid.”
An estimated budget presented in August reduced the tax levy rate by 10 cents per $100, but after the final valuation numbers arrived in September, another 3 cents per $100 was cut.
Schneider said the influx in state aid allowed the district to lower the overall amount being requested in property taxes.
“The governor’s plan has helped us cut property taxes,” he said. “We feel like we are on solid ground in honoring the intent of the plan. I believe if we don’t do that, there will be consequences.”
The Silver Lake School District was represented Thursday by Superintendent Terry Bauer and Leon Lutkemeier, a member of the Board of Education.
Bauer said the Silver Lake district, which covers parts of four counties, saw a year-over-year increase of 10.05% in property valuation from 2022 to 2023.
He said the district could have collected the same amount of property tax revenue it raised for the current year with a levy rate of 56.15 cents per $100 valuation, but instead will collect the equivalent of 58.21 cents per $100 to support the general fund and special building fund ($4.63 million) and the bond fund ($357,106), for a total levy of $4,988,249 — $176,284 more than last year.
Bauer said the district’s operating budget for 2023-24 will be up 3.06% from the current year’s and will help cover increased salaries and wages, increased insurance premiums, increased transportation costs and other effects of inflation while also increasing cash reserves.
“We’ve been pretty tight with our levy and our cash reserves are getting low, so we need to build that up a little bit,” Bauer said.
Several speakers made brief remarks Thursday. Some criticized the lack of notice due to the postcards’ late arrival.
“My big concern is how this meeting got set up and who set it up,” said Chuck Holmberg of Hastings.
Robert Lemke of Hastings said he would like to know more about what the city spends money on, but that high taxes make Hastings unattractive to prospective new businesses and residents.
“What are we paying for in the city?” he asked. “I know nothing about political stuff, but that is my prime question.”
Postcard problems
Many residents didn’t receive the state-mandated postcards alerting them to the meeting until Thursday. By state law, the postcards are to be received seven days before the public hearing.
Adams County Assessor Jackie Russell said the deadlines included in the law made it difficult for the postcards to be received early enough for a meeting on Sept. 14. Counties are required to schedule the joint public meetings between Sept. 14-23.
The deadline for government entities to submit the information to the county assessor was Sept. 4. Since that was Labor Day, work on compiling the submitted information couldn’t start until Sept. 5.
“Everything would have had to fall into place perfectly for notices to have gone out and mailed seven days in advance as required by law,” she said.
And everything didn’t go smoothly.
Incorrect information from last year’s notice was initially included on the postcards and had to be corrected, Russell said.
The law was changed after the process was completed in 2022, so the information from that that had been included on the postcards last year had to be updated, as well.
“We were basically starting fresh with new requirements this year,” she said.
After receiving the updated information, Russell said, her office re-ran the data on Sept. 7 to be able to get it to the printing press by Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m.
Once at the state printers, about 24-48 hours are needed for processing. The printer also processes at least 90% of the state’s 93 counties.
Chuck Neuman, a member of the Adams County Board of Commissioners, attended Thursday’s hearing in an unofficial capacity since the county government wasn’t required to participate.
He believes the state printer likely mailed the postcards Monday or Tuesday.
Next year, he said, the county probably will choose to hold the hearing later in the window allowed by law.
“I will suggest to move it to a later date,” he said. “I think Jackie did her best. She got it there as soon as she could.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.