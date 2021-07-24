There’s something about reconnecting with the familiar that tends to bring out the best in most of us.
Hastings native Nick Hoff will be looking to prove that adage true as he brings his “World Theatre” comedy tour to Hastings for a pair of shows at 7 and 9:30 p.m. July 31 at the Masonic Center (www.nickhoff.com).
The event will include new and improved routines gleaned from Hoff’s real-life experiences as a father, frequent traveler and occupant of Earth, poking fun at the pandemic and various topics he regards as fair comedic game. The shows are part of a tour that includes stops in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha. Both Hastings shows will be recorded live on audio and video to be made available on iTunes, Amazon, and television and radio broadcasts around the globe.
To Hoff, a return to Hastings is a return to his roots. The 2001 Hastings High School graduate makes it a point to recharge his battery here as often as possible, accompanied by his wife and three children. He finds it a welcomed reprieve from his fast-paced Los Angeles lifestyle and frequent traveler status.
Having performed here on multiple occasions, he is well within his comfort zone here, sharing jokes with familiar ears while catching up with family and friends.
When COVID-19 shut down Hoff’s touring schedule in 2020, Hastings proved his safe haven from isolation, offering solace and a sense of normalcy from the disconnectedness of the moment. Having toured regularly alongside comedy legends Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, he suddenly found himself off the grid, wondering when his next show opportunity may open up.
“I hadn’t gone a week without performing since 2005,” he said. “My wife would say, ‘You’re grumpy, you need to do a show.’ I was doing 5-10 shows a week, then all of a sudden none.”
Performing live on the internet on the Zoom videotelephony site gave him something to do to fill the time and pay the bills, though it proved a less-than-fitting alternative to actual in-the-flesh performances.
“It doesn’t really translate,” he said. “You can see and hear a couple people (audience members), but it’s like Metallica trying to rock the face of a computer monitor.”
Hoff recalls that summer road trip from Los Angeles to Nebraska as resembling “a steel cage match in the old minivan,” with minimal stops made along the way. A plastic portable toilet eliminated the need of most indoor bathroom breaks.
“Everything was closed in Los Angeles,” he said. “My parents said, ‘You can still do things here (in Hastings’), so when we found out our kids were going to be doing school on Zoom, we packed our bags and drove to Nebraska.
“We’d get gas, and the kids would poop on the side of the van. We were drinking sanitizer to make sure nothing happened, wiping down groceries…it was crazy.”
As unsettling as circumstances seemed at the time, those pandemic snapshots since have been repurposed into prime comedy fodder. As a comedian, it’s imperative to find humor in all situations both good and bad.
“Of course I talk about it,” Hoff said. “You talk about what you know. If you can make it funny, I say go for it.
“It’s good to be back out and laugh and kind of take last year and stop worrying about it for a little bit. That’s my job: not to be insensitive, but to find the funny.”
Hoff welcomes the opportunity to bring professional comedy to his beloved hometown, something he said long has been missing from its many entertainment offerings.
“I loved growing up in Hastings, but there was never any comedy,” he said. “I’m happy I can bring something unique to everybody here every couple years.”
