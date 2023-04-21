FRANKLIN — Crisis negotiators with the Nebraska State Patrol Friday helped safely resolve a three-hour standoff with law enforcement in Franklin.
At about 9:10 a.m. Friday, the Franklin Police Department requested assistance from NSP in response to a domestic incident at a residence in Franklin, according to a press release from the NSP.
Officers became concerned about the welfare of a woman and her infant child after she had locked herself inside a bedroom. Officers believed that there were firearms inside the room.
NSP activated crisis negotiators and members of the NSP SWAT Team. After more than three hours of negotiations, about 12:30 p.m., the woman voluntarily exited the room without the child. The infant then was located inside the room unharmed.
The woman was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings for emergency protective care. The investigation remains ongoing. The child was evaluated and cleared at Franklin County Memorial Hospital and has been placed with family.
The Franklin Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Fire Department and EMTs, Life Net, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to this incident.
