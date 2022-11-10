Sacred Heart Church
The pastor and parishioners at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence are making plans for a restoration of interior features at the church, which will be 100 years old in 2024. This is the sanctuary as it appears today.

LAWRENCE — A project for the ages is endeavoring to restore Sacred Heart Catholic Church here to its architectural prominence as a place that draws visitors closer to God.

Talk of restoring the almost-century-old church has been ongoing for years in the parish, which includes 140 families in the Nuckolls County area. With the arrival of a new pastor, the Rev. Jamie Hottovy, in June, the project has gained a powerful ally devoted to turning the parish's lofty vision into reality.

