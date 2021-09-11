Nebraskans should stay informed, watch for legislation and take other actions of citizen monitoring when it comes to the environmental crisis at the Alt-
En ethanol plant outside of Mead.
That was the guidance of Phyllis Salyards, a retired physician and member of the Hastings League of Women Voters, during a League of Women Voters presentation on Zoom about AltEn on Friday.
The plant opened in 2015 at the site of the former E3 Biofuels plant. Complaints about the odor coming from the plant came soon after.
AltEn was using seed corn treated with neonicotinoids — a class of insecticide that interrupts the nicotine receptor site function of the nervous system.
“They didn’t ask for a permit to do this, they just started doing it,” Salyards said. “It is not legal for corn that has come through an ethanol plant that is coated with neonics to be spread on farm land or used as feed to farm animals.”
It’s possible to use tobacco to make pesticides.
“Researchers studied this effect and decided they would take the nicotine and mess with this molecule and see if they would make it into a chemical that could be used in real life to control insects,” she said. “That’s what they did, and they were successful.”
AltEn advertised that it would take the coated corn for free.
“It was the only place in the country, almost, where they could get rid of the corn,” Salyards said. “So lots and lots of it piled into that site.”
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said the plant no longer could use treated seed in wet cake as cattle feed.
There is a cattle feed yard near the ethanol plant site.
“We don’t know, to this day, whether the cattle that were in that feedlot and ate the wet cake that was highly contaminated, whether that cattle was sold or not and has been incorporated into meat, we don’t know that,” Salyards said.
She said AltEn continued to store wet cake, seed and water that was full of insecticide because it was not being broken down by the process of distillation.
“It got worse and worse, and the smell got worse and worse,” she said.
She said NDEE initially wasn’t responsive to complaints about AltEn.
The company was ordered to cease and desist by NDEE in February 2021, however, just before much of the country went into a deep freeze.
One of the tanks filled with contaminated water broke. Water overran the lagoons and went into a stream and eventually ended up in the Platte River.
“There was a lot of howls of distress and fury at how this had been allowed to go on for so long,” Salyards said. “It was affecting most of the people in Mead, and it was dangerous for the people who worked there.”
Flooding occurred there also earlier this month following heavy rainfall.
The state of Nebraska filed a civil complaint against AltEn earlier this year. The complaint includes 18 causes of action against AltEn alleging numerous environmental actions.
“Because there was such a slowness to respond on the part of the Department of Environmental Quality, and because there’s been secrecy AltEn went to the courts and requested five years’ confidentiality to protect them from people getting ahold of records, it’s made it difficult for the public to follow what’s going on,” Salyards said.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center Department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health Department has started a comprehensive study with the University of Nebraska Medical Center on the area of Mead as a result of AltEn’s potential effect on Mead residents, wildlife and environment.
Salyards said neonicotinoids have been found in produce plants at large box-store nurseries.
Neonicotinoids have been added to certain weed and feed products.
“You don’t know it and you may not even recognize it, but it’s there,” she said.
She said the insect population has declined. The bird population has declined too, especially those that eat insects.
“It’s quite possible that these neonics are at least partially responsible for that,” Salyards said. “We need to stay alert and informed and active.”
