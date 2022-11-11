Leading up to the Hastings City Council meeting on Monday in which council members will act on a zoning change and conditional use permit for a proposed horse racing track and casino, the Hastings League of Women Voters held an informational program.
Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, along with West Fork Inc. and Gremco Inc., applied for a zoning change from agriculture to commercial business and a conditional use permit for an outdoor entertainment and recreation business on nearly 136 acres located northwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
The Hastings Planning Commission voted 8-1 on Oct. 18 to recommend approval of the rezone and 7-2 to recommend approval of the conditional use permit.
Members of the Hastings City Council will act on those recommendations at their regular meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chamber at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
A similar proposal failed at the planning commission and council levels earlier this year.
Presenters on Friday included Planning Commission member Ann Hinton, who dissented on both items on Oct. 18; chief building official Kevin Kubo; and opponent Shannon Hoff.
Hinton also voted against the proposal when it came before the Planning Commission in February.
“Honestly, when I look at this plan yes, they changed a few things; in my personal opinion I didn’t think they changed enough to make it worth putting that where it is,” she said.
Following nearly two hours of staff reports, public hearing and discussion among themselves, commissioners voted 4-3 on Feb. 15 on each of the two items.
On Friday, Kubo talked about how the development services department evaluates a proposed project before making a recommendation to the Planning Commission, which in turn makes a recommendation to the City Council.
Development Services staff use the city code as a guiding document on whether to recommend approval of an application and to determine what conditions to attach.
“We try to be as impartial as possible,” he said. “The rules are the rules.”
In the case of the conditional use permit for the racino project, there are 11 recommended conditions attached. City Council members can add or remove conditions from the resolution.
One difference in this application, compared to the first one, is a smaller footprint to be rezoned.
Any parcels within that 300-foot of the zoning change have to be notified by state statute and have the opportunity to say yes or no to it. If enough of those neighboring property owners say no, then a super majority of the council — six votes — is needed for passage.
With this application, only one neighboring property owner is within 300 feet of the rezone area. That property owner is selling ground for the project.
The amount of land to be rezoned was reduced from 50 acres to 38 acres based on public comment and feedback.
There is 722 feet from the northernmost project fence line to the southern edge of the closest residential properties to the north.
There would be 42 acres of buffer north of the race track and casino.
Omaha attorney Brian Jorde represented the applicants and presented the plan during the Oct. 18 Planning Commission meeting.
According to state statutes, 20% of gaming revenue goes directly to property tax relief. Of that amount, 70% goes to a property tax credit cash fund, which is distributed to communities in need of property tax relief.
Also, 12.5% goes to the city and 12.5% goes to the county. Jorde said that should generate at least $1 million each for the city of Hastings and Adams County.
Jorde said based on the proposed $40 million project, it should generate $500,000 in city property taxes each year.
Jorde said the proposed development is anticipated to create 120-150 new jobs and $3.7 million to $4.5 million annual payroll plus benefits.
Developers estimate 650,000 annual visitors, according to proprietary modeling by the developer based on significant experience with this modeling.
Hoff doubted many of Jorde’s projections about the financial benefits of the project.
Very little of what Jorde presented was detailed or concrete, Hoff said.
There was no revenue estimate validations, competitor analysis, customer data, capital investment plan, operating expense plan or staffing plan.
Using financial data provided, Hoff said those jobs would pay $12-$18 per hour.
“And they’re telling us this is going to be economic and population growth for Hastings,” he said.
Using data from September, Hoff said Hastings has 1.8% unemployment.
“So I don’t know where they’re expecting to pull in a whole bunch of people for $12 to $18 jobs,” he said.
An estimate of 650,000 gamblers a year breaks down to 1,780 gamblers per day.
“I think that feels a little aggressive,” Hoff said.
About 60% of Adams County voters voted for Nebraska Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, which allowed casino gambling at racetracks in the state.
Hoff said he doubted any of those voters voted to have a casino in Hastings.
“They probably just voted for property tax relief and didn’t even realize there was a licensed race track in Hastings,” he said.
In his comments, Hoff cited a few studies that determined the presence of casinos leads to an increase in crime in communities.
“I’m really opposed to it because I moved back here in 2019 to raise my family,” he said. “I have three kids. Today, I let them go outside and play. The oldest one, he can hop on his bike and ride all around. I don’t have any concerns because I know the community we live in."
Hastings is a community of safety and character, he said.
“A casino is the exact opposite of our combined, collective culture,” he said.
