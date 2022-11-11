Racino forum
Hastings Planning Commission member Ann Hinton speaks during a Hastings League of Women Voters informational program on Friday about a proposed horse race track and casino. Hastings' chief building official Kevin Kubo and racino opponent Shannon Hoff sit to Hinton's left.

 Tony Herrman/Tribune

Leading up to the Hastings City Council meeting on Monday in which council members will act on a zoning change and conditional use permit for a proposed horse racing track and casino, the Hastings League of Women Voters held an informational program.

Prairie Thunder Hastings LLC, along with West Fork Inc. and Gremco Inc., applied for a zoning change from agriculture to commercial business and a conditional use permit for an outdoor entertainment and recreation business on nearly 136 acres located northwest of the intersection of U.S. Highway 281 and 42nd Street.

