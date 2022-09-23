p09-24-22YWCschoolBoardForum.jpg
Danielle Helzer, running for State Board of Education, District 6, answers questions during a candidate forum moderated by Belva Junker (right) of the Hastings League of Women Voters.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

One candidate looking to join the Nebraska State Board of Education advocated for including teachers in the policy-making process for schools through the state.

“We need to include teachers in the policy-making process,” said Danielle Helzer of Grand Island. “We cannot keep making policies on behalf of people without including them in the policy-making process, so I would like to see a stronger inclusion of teachers, school staff and administrators in working with the state board of education.”

