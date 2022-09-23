One candidate looking to join the Nebraska State Board of Education advocated for including teachers in the policy-making process for schools through the state.
“We need to include teachers in the policy-making process,” said Danielle Helzer of Grand Island. “We cannot keep making policies on behalf of people without including them in the policy-making process, so I would like to see a stronger inclusion of teachers, school staff and administrators in working with the state board of education.”
Helzer, a candidate to represent District 6 in the Nebraska State Board of Education, answered questions from the media and public during a forum Friday at the YWCA of Adams County.
The forum was organized by the Hastings League of Women Voters and also sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Public Access Channel and YWCA of Adams County.
Helzer’s opponent for the District 6 seat, Sherry Jones of Grand Island, also was invited to forum, but couldn’t attend because of another engagement.
Shirley Wahlgren, a friend of Jones, attended the forum and read a written statement from the candidate.
“Having taught for 35 years, I have an understanding of the needs of both teachers and students,” Jones wrote. “In my opinion, one of the most pressing needs is addressing the school staff shortage. Finding ways to recruit and retain teachers is paramount to the health of our Nebraska school system.”
Helzer also identified teachers as a crucial aspect in her opening statement.
“As the district’s state representative, I’m committed to identifying and eliminating barriers to recruiting and retaining Nebraska’s teachers,” she said. “I will be a strong advocate for continual access to mental and behavioral health support for both students and staff. I will ensure all students have equitable access to a high-quality education, which must include early childhood education.”
Jones wrote she will advocate for all forms of education — public, private, parochial and homeschooling. She opposes comprehensive sex education and favors local control for school districts.
“I am a supporter of local decision-making for I believe parents and community members together know best the needs of the children within their community,” she wrote.
Helzer said local control is a key strength in Nebraska.
“Our local schools know what’s best for their students,” she said. “We have to absolutely protect and maintain that in Nebraska.”
Helzer sees the job of the state board of education as creating standards and allowing local school districts to interpret how to meet or exceed those standards. The state board makes various resources available to schools, but it’s up to each district on what is used.
Helzer said she is qualified for the position as a former teacher in rural, suburban and urban schools as well as the community college and university level.
“That experience has really given me a well-rounded perspective of education in Nebraska,” she said. “I’m incredibly interested in the policy aspect. We have to make sure we’re including all voices in the policy-making process so that all students can be represented in our public schools.”
When asked about school choice, Helzer said Nebraska has really strong school choice with various options available for students. She supports private school options, but doesn’t want to see public money used to fund private institutions that can deny students entry.
If a voucher or charter school system were adopted, it would hurt public education, she said.
“It starts to starve the budgets of public schools,” she said. “It effectively starts to defund our public schools, and that’s not great for students who don’t have access to vouchers, charters and private education.”
