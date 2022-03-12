Several significant dates pertaining to the May 10 primary either have occurred already or soon will occur.
Elayne Landwehr, member of the Hastings League of Women Voters, discussed those dates during a Zoom presentation on Friday.
Landwehr sourced her information from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website, sos.nebraska.gov, as well as the Adams County website, adamscounty.org. There is a link to 2022 election information in the middle of the county website homepage.
The League of Women Voters’ election website, Vote411.org, also provides information.
Those websites also include information about registering to vote.
The first day to accept early voting applications for the primary election was Jan. 10.
May 2 is the last day for the county election office to receive early voting ballot applications that need to be mailed or a replacement early ballot.
April 4 is the deadline to have early voting ballots ready for delivery by mail.
April 11 is the deadline to have early voting ballots ready to be voted on at the courthouse.
April 22 is the last day for voter registrations to be completed for voting in the primary. It is also the last day for voter registrations to be completed at the DMV for voting in the primary.
April 25 is the first day to publish sample ballots in the newspaper.
May 2 is the last day for in-person voter registration. It is also the last day to receive an application for early voting ballots to be mailed to a specific address and the last day to request a replacement ballot to be mailed.
May 9 is the last day for early voting at the election commissioner office.
Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 10. The deadline for the return of an early voting ballot is also at 8 p.m. Those dates are specific to this election and could change for future elections.
The “2022 Election Information” link at adamscounty.org includes a candidate list, early voting application and election worker application. The link also includes polling information such as polling places by precinct, map of voting precincts and map of County Commissioner districts.
The polling information also includes an interactive map of voting precincts, but the League of Women Voters members learned the interactive map hadn’t been updated as of Friday afternoon.
