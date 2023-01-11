General election recap
at League of Women Voters
Adams County Election Commissioner Ramona Thomas will recap the November 2022 general election results during a Hastings League of Women Voters presentation Jan. 13.
The presentation will be noon to 1 p.m. at the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St., Suite 110.
The public is invited, and those attending may bring their own brown-bag lunch.
Minden vs. St. Cecilia soup supper
MINDEN — A Minden organization that assists single-parent families in the community will be the beneficiary of a fundraising soup supper here Jan. 12.
The Minden High School chapter of FBLA will serve the meal starting 5 p.m. at MHS during the evening’s Minden vs. St. Cecilia basketball games.
Proceeds from the event will go to Be the Gift Nebraska, a faith-based nonprofit group that provides various kinds of help to single parents and their households in the Minden Public School District — everything from a hand with yard work to college scholarships.
Boys and girls junior varsity games begin 4:30 p.m. The girls varsity matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7:30.
